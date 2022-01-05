New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over a month after the country reported its first case of the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID-19, India on Wednesday reported its first casualty due to the new variant which is said to be three times more infectious than any other strain of COVID-19.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant has been reported from Rajasthan's Udaipur, after samples of a 73-year-old man, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant. The man who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing and who had tested negative for the infection twice died in a Udaipur hospital on December 31.

"He died due to post-Covid pneumonia coupled with comorbidities -- diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism", Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi had said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The man was found Covid positive on December 15 and had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis and therefore, was admitted to the hospital. A sample was sent for genome sequencing and the results were received on December 25, in which he was found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. The man had tested negative for COVID-19 twice on December 21 and 25.

Meanwhile, with 243 new cases of highly transmissible Covid variant Omicron detected in the last 24 hours, India's Omicron tally on Wednesday rose to 2,135 cases. Of these, 828 people have recovered from the new strain so far. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states with this new variant.

The Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, on Wednesday informed that 108 Omicron-related deaths have been reported in the world so far.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan