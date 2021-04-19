India reports biggest-ever spike of 2.73 lakh cases and 1,600 deaths as states impose lockdowns, night curfews
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active coronavirus tally in India on Monday crossed the grim mark of 19.29 lakh after the country reported 2,73,810 fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, India's fatality rate also reached 1.19 per cent after 1,619 fatalities in the same time span pushed the death toll to 1,78,769.
Currently, as per the data available at the Union Health Ministry, India's total caseload stands at 1,50,61,919. The continuous spike in cases has also led to a fall in India's recovery rate which currently stands at 86 per cent with 1,29,53,821 recoveries.
Following is the state-wise report of COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|126
|5200
|64
|Andhra Pradesh
|44686
|909941
|7410
|Arunachal Pradesh
|122
|16809
|56
|Assam
|6615
|216705
|1135
|Bihar
|44701
|277667
|1749
|Chandigarh
|3625
|29896
|413
|Chhattisgarh
|128019
|410913
|5908
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|923
|3876
|4
|Delhi
|74941
|766398
|12121
|Goa
|7052
|59277
|883
|Gujarat
|61647
|337545
|5377
|Haryana
|42217
|311339
|3415
|Himachal Pradesh
|8696
|66489
|1190
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11467
|133168
|2057
|Jharkhand
|28010
|133479
|1456
|Karnataka
|133562
|1014152
|13351
|Kerala
|94009
|1140486
|4929
|Ladakh
|1647
|10351
|133
|Lakshadweep
|390
|774
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|68576
|334947
|4557
|Maharashtra
|672037
|3106828
|60473
|Manipur
|255
|29090
|376
|Meghalaya
|680
|14038
|153
|Mizoram
|383
|4509
|12
|Nagaland
|176
|12285
|94
|Odisha
|20180
|346134
|1944
|Puducherry
|4468
|42595
|708
|Punjab
|34190
|257946
|7902
|Rajasthan
|67135
|344331
|3151
|Sikkim
|399
|6161
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|70391
|907947
|13113
|Telengana
|39154
|314441
|1838
|Tripura
|462
|33178
|394
|Uttarakhand
|17293
|104872
|1868
|Uttar Pradesh
|191457
|650333
|9830
|West Bengal
|49638
|599721
|10568
|Total
|1929329
|12953821
|178769
(Disclaimer: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
