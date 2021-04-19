India Coronavirus News: Meanwhile, India's fatality rate also reached 1.19 per cent after 1,619 fatalities in the same time span pushed the death toll to 1,78,769.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active coronavirus tally in India on Monday crossed the grim mark of 19.29 lakh after the country reported 2,73,810 fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, India's fatality rate also reached 1.19 per cent after 1,619 fatalities in the same time span pushed the death toll to 1,78,769.

Currently, as per the data available at the Union Health Ministry, India's total caseload stands at 1,50,61,919. The continuous spike in cases has also led to a fall in India's recovery rate which currently stands at 86 per cent with 1,29,53,821 recoveries.

Following is the state-wise report of COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 126 5200 64 Andhra Pradesh 44686 909941 7410 Arunachal Pradesh 122 16809 56 Assam 6615 216705 1135 Bihar 44701 277667 1749 Chandigarh 3625 29896 413 Chhattisgarh 128019 410913 5908 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 923 3876 4 Delhi 74941 766398 12121 Goa 7052 59277 883 Gujarat 61647 337545 5377 Haryana 42217 311339 3415 Himachal Pradesh 8696 66489 1190 Jammu and Kashmir 11467 133168 2057 Jharkhand 28010 133479 1456 Karnataka 133562 1014152 13351 Kerala 94009 1140486 4929 Ladakh 1647 10351 133 Lakshadweep 390 774 1 Madhya Pradesh 68576 334947 4557 Maharashtra 672037 3106828 60473 Manipur 255 29090 376 Meghalaya 680 14038 153 Mizoram 383 4509 12 Nagaland 176 12285 94 Odisha 20180 346134 1944 Puducherry 4468 42595 708 Punjab 34190 257946 7902 Rajasthan 67135 344331 3151 Sikkim 399 6161 136 Tamil Nadu 70391 907947 13113 Telengana 39154 314441 1838 Tripura 462 33178 394 Uttarakhand 17293 104872 1868 Uttar Pradesh 191457 650333 9830 West Bengal 49638 599721 10568 Total 1929329 12953821 178769

(Disclaimer: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma