India Coronavirus News: Both the death toll and the new infections are the highest-ever recorded tally India had reported since the pandemic started last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continued to witness a massive surge in coronavirus cases as the daily infections today reached an all-time high with the single-day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh. The country reported nearly 3 lakh new cases during the last 24 hours, while more than 2,000 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the same span of time.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry, India recorded 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases, during the last 24 hours which took the total cases in the country to 1,56,16,130. The death toll also climbed up to 1,82,553 after 2,023 deaths were reported in a day. Both the death toll and the new infections are the highest-ever recorded tally India had reported since the pandemic started last year.

The active cases also crossed the grim milestone of the 21-lakh mark, which is the highest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

Today's surge in daily infections is the fifth consecutive day when the country had reported over 2.50 lakh cases in a span of 24 hours. India, on Tuesday, registered 2.59 lakh cases while 1,761 deaths were reported yesterday, while on Monday the country reported 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 fatalities.

The current surge in active cases came within 10 days as the country's active cases reached the 20-lakh mark in just 10 days since it crossed the 10-lakh mark. India on April 10 crossed 10 lakh active cases. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation yesterday, urged the states to avoid imposing lockdowns and rather focus on creating micro containment zones to curb the spread of coronavirus. He said that Ovid-19 protocols are diligently followed by all, there will be no need to impose any lockdowns.

The prime minister also assured the availability of oxygen to all and said that the government was making all efforts to make sure that the vaccine reaches all nooks and corners of the country. "India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated," said PM Modi.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan