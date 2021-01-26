India on Tuesday reported 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day tally since June last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday reported 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day tally since June last year, said Union Health Ministry, adding that 117 deaths were reported during the same period.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates also said that 15,901 people recovered from the deadly infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,03,45,985.

According to the Health Ministry, the deadly COVID-19 infection, which originated in China's Wuhan in 2020, has affected 1,06,76,838 people while claimed 1,53,587 lives.

Meanwhile, it said that the active number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,77,266 while 20,23,809 people have been vaccinated so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma