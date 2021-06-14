India Coronavirus News: This is the lowest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in India in 72 days. The country had reported 72,330 cases on March 31.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its total caseload to 2.95 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in India in 72 days. The country had reported 72,330 cases on March 31 while 53,480 positives were recorded on March 30.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that India's fatality rate has dropped to 1.26 per cent. It said that 3,921 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 3.74 lakh.

On the other hand, 1.19 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same period, taking India's recoveries to 2.81 crore with a recovery rate of 95.26 per cent, the highest in the world, it noted.

Currently, India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 9.73 lakh, which is 3.49 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry while adding that 25.48 vaccine shots have been administered in the country so far.

Following is the complete data about the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Total cases: 2,95,10,410

Total discharges: 2,81,62,947

Death toll: 3,74,305

Active cases: 9,73,158

Vaccination: 25,48,49,301

India was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April this year that led to an alarming spike in daily COVID-19 cases, forcing most of the states and union territories (UTs) to impose lockdowns, curfews and other coronavirus-induced curbs again.

Thanks to the restrictions, India has been seeing a daily decline in cases, allowing the country to open up. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lifted most of the restrictions in the national capital, allowing economic activities to resume.

Similar instructions were given in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka last week. However, state governments in Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab and Goa have decided to continue the restrictions and said that curbs will be lifted in a "graded manner" to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma