New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 58,419 new infections, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the first time in around 81 days when India has reported less than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Health Ministry also said that India's death toll has climbed to 3.86 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.29 per cent after the country reported 1,576 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

At present, India's total caseload stands at 2.98 crore, out of which 7.29 lakh are active cases. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 96.27 per cent as 2.87 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

"India's weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 3.43 per cent," the Health Ministry said, "the daily positivity rate, on the other hand, is at 3.22 per cent".

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 39.10 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far, out of which 18.11 samples were tested on Saturday.

Following is the state-wise report on the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 7162 127 Andhra Pradesh 65244 1767404 12269 Arunachal Pradesh 2601 30163 159 Assam 35368 441184 4178 Bihar 3396 706461 9543 Chandigarh 396 60201 806 Chhattisgarh 9531 967415 13377 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 74 10432 4 Delhi 2372 1404889 24907 Goa 3473 157772 2984 Gujarat 6579 805542 10028 Haryana 2677 755324 9216 Himachal Pradesh 2990 193853 3439 Jammu and Kashmir 9414 297557 4238 Jharkhand 1639 337667 5099 Karnataka 130894 2637279 33763 Kerala 107300 2678499 11948 Ladakh 432 19150 201 Lakshadweep 345 9039 46 Madhya Pradesh 2442 777995 8737 Maharashtra 135708 5710356 117356 Manipur 9538 52961 1039 Meghalaya 4743 39377 776 Mizoram 3733 13129 81 Nagaland 1979 21744 468 Odisha 35243 835132 3550 Puducherry 3793 109083 1720 Punjab 8077 567883 15802 Rajasthan 3451 938619 8891 Sikkim 2751 16167 291 Tamil Nadu 78780 2304885 31015 Telangana 18568 590072 3556 Tripura 4417 57086 646 Uttarakhand 3220 328262 7026 Uttar Pradesh 4957 1677050 22132 West Bengal 23013 1439215 17295 Total 729243 28766009 386713

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With a decline in COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs), including Maharashtra and Delhi, have began lifting the lockdown. However, the Union Home Ministry has directed the states and UTs ensure that lockdowns and other curbs are lifted in a "carefully calibrated" manner to avoid a third wave of the pandemic.

It must be mentioned here that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep has warned that India can get hit by the third wave in the next six to eight weeks if appropriate protocols are not followed.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," he told news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma