New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 58,419 new infections, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the first time in around 81 days when India has reported less than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Health Ministry also said that India's death toll has climbed to 3.86 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.29 per cent after the country reported 1,576 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

At present, India's total caseload stands at 2.98 crore, out of which 7.29 lakh are active cases. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 96.27 per cent as 2.87 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

"India's weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 3.43 per cent," the Health Ministry said, "the daily positivity rate, on the other hand, is at 3.22 per cent".

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 39.10 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far, out of which 18.11 samples were tested on Saturday.

Following is the state-wise report on the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 7162 127
Andhra Pradesh 65244 1767404 12269
Arunachal Pradesh 2601 30163 159
Assam 35368 441184 4178
Bihar 3396 706461 9543
Chandigarh 396 60201 806
Chhattisgarh 9531 967415 13377
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 74 10432 4
Delhi 2372 1404889 24907
Goa 3473 157772 2984
Gujarat 6579 805542 10028
Haryana 2677 755324 9216
Himachal Pradesh 2990 193853 3439
Jammu and Kashmir 9414 297557 4238
Jharkhand 1639 337667 5099
Karnataka 130894 2637279 33763
Kerala 107300 2678499 11948
Ladakh 432 19150 201
Lakshadweep 345 9039 46
Madhya Pradesh 2442 777995 8737
Maharashtra 135708 5710356 117356
Manipur 9538 52961 1039
Meghalaya 4743 39377 776
Mizoram 3733 13129 81
Nagaland 1979 21744 468
Odisha 35243 835132 3550
Puducherry 3793 109083 1720
Punjab 8077 567883 15802
Rajasthan 3451 938619 8891
Sikkim 2751 16167 291
Tamil Nadu 78780 2304885 31015
Telangana 18568 590072 3556
Tripura 4417 57086 646
Uttarakhand 3220 328262 7026
Uttar Pradesh 4957 1677050 22132
West Bengal 23013 1439215 17295
Total 729243 28766009 386713

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With a decline in COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs), including Maharashtra and Delhi, have began lifting the lockdown. However, the Union Home Ministry has directed the states and UTs ensure that lockdowns and other curbs are lifted in a "carefully calibrated" manner to avoid a third wave of the pandemic.

It must be mentioned here that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep has warned that India can get hit by the third wave in the next six to eight weeks if appropriate protocols are not followed.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," he told news agency PTI.

