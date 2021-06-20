India reports 58,419 new COVID-19 cases, lowest 1-day spike in 81 days; active tally drops to 7.29 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 58,419 new infections, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the first time in around 81 days when India has reported less than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The Health Ministry also said that India's death toll has climbed to 3.86 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.29 per cent after the country reported 1,576 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
At present, India's total caseload stands at 2.98 crore, out of which 7.29 lakh are active cases. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 96.27 per cent as 2.87 crore patients have recovered from the infection.
"India's weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 3.43 per cent," the Health Ministry said, "the daily positivity rate, on the other hand, is at 3.22 per cent".
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 39.10 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far, out of which 18.11 samples were tested on Saturday.
Following is the state-wise report on the coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|105
|7162
|127
|Andhra Pradesh
|65244
|1767404
|12269
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2601
|30163
|159
|Assam
|35368
|441184
|4178
|Bihar
|3396
|706461
|9543
|Chandigarh
|396
|60201
|806
|Chhattisgarh
|9531
|967415
|13377
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|74
|10432
|4
|Delhi
|2372
|1404889
|24907
|Goa
|3473
|157772
|2984
|Gujarat
|6579
|805542
|10028
|Haryana
|2677
|755324
|9216
|Himachal Pradesh
|2990
|193853
|3439
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9414
|297557
|4238
|Jharkhand
|1639
|337667
|5099
|Karnataka
|130894
|2637279
|33763
|Kerala
|107300
|2678499
|11948
|Ladakh
|432
|19150
|201
|Lakshadweep
|345
|9039
|46
|Madhya Pradesh
|2442
|777995
|8737
|Maharashtra
|135708
|5710356
|117356
|Manipur
|9538
|52961
|1039
|Meghalaya
|4743
|39377
|776
|Mizoram
|3733
|13129
|81
|Nagaland
|1979
|21744
|468
|Odisha
|35243
|835132
|3550
|Puducherry
|3793
|109083
|1720
|Punjab
|8077
|567883
|15802
|Rajasthan
|3451
|938619
|8891
|Sikkim
|2751
|16167
|291
|Tamil Nadu
|78780
|2304885
|31015
|Telangana
|18568
|590072
|3556
|Tripura
|4417
|57086
|646
|Uttarakhand
|3220
|328262
|7026
|Uttar Pradesh
|4957
|1677050
|22132
|West Bengal
|23013
|1439215
|17295
|Total
|729243
|28766009
|386713
(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
With a decline in COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs), including Maharashtra and Delhi, have began lifting the lockdown. However, the Union Home Ministry has directed the states and UTs ensure that lockdowns and other curbs are lifted in a "carefully calibrated" manner to avoid a third wave of the pandemic.
It must be mentioned here that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep has warned that India can get hit by the third wave in the next six to eight weeks if appropriate protocols are not followed.
"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," he told news agency PTI.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
