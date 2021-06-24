The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.91 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 17 days in a row. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 3.04 per cent, the ministry said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, registered more than 54,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to near 3.01 crore. India's total caseload crossed the 3-crore mark on Wednesday after the country reported nearly 51,000 new infections. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to over 3.91 lakh after over 1,300 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the span of the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 54,069 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours which took the country's overall caseload to 3,00,82,778, while the total deaths due to the COVID-19 reached 3,91,98 after 1,321 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has declined to 6,27,057 and is 2.08 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.61 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 16,137 cases in the COVID-19 caseload has been recorded in a day.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.91 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 17 days in a row. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 3.04 per cent, the ministry said.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 2,90,63,740, while the case fatality rate was at 1.30 per cent, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore total COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and 3 crores on June 23.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan