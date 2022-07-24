Monkeypox In Delhi: India Reports 4th Case; Man Without Any History Of Foreign Travel Found Infected

India on Sunday reported another case of monkeypox after a Delhi man without any history of foreign travel was found infected with the virus, reported news agency PTI quoting official sources. This is India's fourth monkeypox case, with the other three being reported from Kerala.

The man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital in Delhi three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. His samples were later sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Saturday which confirmed that he is infected with the virus.

The 34-year-old did not have a history of foreign travel, but he recently attended a stag party recently at Manali in Himachal Pradesh. "Contact tracing process has been initiated," PTI quoted official sources as saying.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, has said that there is no need to panic and the situation is under control.

"The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering," he tweeted. "We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites."

Monkeypox, caused by a zoonotic virus in the genus Orthopoxvirus, is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. In humans, it can spread through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency after its 16,000 cases and five deaths were reported from 75 countries.

"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations. For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups. It's therefore essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have s*x with men, to design and deliver effective information and services, and to adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities," he noted.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry earlier issued guidelines for the management of monkeypox, advising people to avoid the contradiction of the disease which included avoiding contact with sick people and avoiding contact with dead or wild animals (rodents, monkeys).

The general public was advised to visit the nearest health facility if one comes in close contact with monkeypox-affected person or an area with the affected persons or animals.

"To help country's preparedness for Monkey Pox detection, 15 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories across the country, which are geographically well distributed and strategically located, have already been trained in the diagnostic test by ICMR -NIV, Pune," said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).