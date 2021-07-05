India reports 39,796 new COVID-19 cases, lowest 1-day spike since March 19 | Latest Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, India on Monday reported 39,796 new positives with a positivity rate of 2.61 per cent that pushed the caseload to 3.05 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest single-day the country reported since March 19. India on March 19 had reported 40,953 cases.
Meanwhile, the death toll jumped to 4.02 lakh after the country recorded 723 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said, adding that the active cases have dropped to 4.82 lakh. On the other hand, India's recovery rate has climbed to 97.10 per cent as 2.97 crore patients have recovered from the infection, it said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|21
|7333
|128
|Andhra Pradesh
|35325
|1854754
|12844
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2961
|33967
|177
|Assam
|23502
|489040
|4652
|Bihar
|1436
|711490
|9601
|Chandigarh
|143
|60777
|808
|Chhattisgarh
|5345
|976917
|13456
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|38
|10527
|4
|Delhi
|992
|1408567
|24995
|Goa
|2087
|162276
|3073
|Gujarat
|2467
|811297
|10069
|Haryana
|1186
|758231
|9486
|Himachal Pradesh
|1365
|197794
|3483
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3967
|308672
|4337
|Jharkhand
|658
|340164
|5115
|Karnataka
|44869
|2773407
|35367
|Kerala
|104508
|2855460
|13716
|Ladakh
|226
|19690
|204
|Lakshadweep
|274
|9577
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|479
|780495
|9009
|Maharashtra
|126454
|5848693
|123030
|Manipur
|6159
|64931
|1196
|Meghalaya
|4434
|46228
|862
|Mizoram
|3581
|17661
|95
|Nagaland
|1234
|23786
|499
|Odisha
|26922
|890778
|4196
|Puducherry
|2006
|114192
|1761
|Punjab
|2324
|577982
|16110
|Rajasthan
|1180
|942616
|8938
|Sikkim
|2101
|18722
|308
|Tamil Nadu
|35294
|2427988
|33005
|Telangana
|11964
|611035
|3691
|Tripura
|3776
|63209
|692
|Uttarakhand
|1749
|331642
|7333
|Uttar Pradesh
|2264
|1681717
|22640
|West Bengal
|18780
|1468815
|17799
|Total
|482071
|29700430
|402728
(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
With the continuous decline in daily COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs) have lifted the lockdowns and other coronavirus-induced curbs. In Delhi, sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed to reopen from Monday.
Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has allowed multiplexes, gyms, and stadiums to reopen from Monday. The Goa government has also relaxed the restrictions, allowing gatherings with 100 people.
However, the state governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have extended the coronavirus-induced curbs. Though the two states have allowed gyms, offices and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
