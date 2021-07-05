New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, India on Monday reported 39,796 new positives with a positivity rate of 2.61 per cent that pushed the caseload to 3.05 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest single-day the country reported since March 19. India on March 19 had reported 40,953 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll jumped to 4.02 lakh after the country recorded 723 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said, adding that the active cases have dropped to 4.82 lakh. On the other hand, India's recovery rate has climbed to 97.10 per cent as 2.97 crore patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 7333 128
Andhra Pradesh 35325 1854754 12844
Arunachal Pradesh 2961 33967 177
Assam 23502 489040 4652
Bihar 1436 711490 9601
Chandigarh 143 60777 808
Chhattisgarh 5345 976917 13456
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 38 10527 4
Delhi 992 1408567 24995
Goa 2087 162276 3073
Gujarat 2467 811297 10069
Haryana 1186 758231 9486
Himachal Pradesh 1365 197794 3483
Jammu and Kashmir 3967 308672 4337
Jharkhand 658 340164 5115
Karnataka 44869 2773407 35367
Kerala 104508 2855460 13716
Ladakh 226 19690 204
Lakshadweep 274 9577 49
Madhya Pradesh 479 780495 9009
Maharashtra 126454 5848693 123030
Manipur 6159 64931 1196
Meghalaya 4434 46228 862
Mizoram 3581 17661 95
Nagaland 1234 23786 499
Odisha 26922 890778 4196
Puducherry 2006 114192 1761
Punjab 2324 577982 16110
Rajasthan 1180 942616 8938
Sikkim 2101 18722 308
Tamil Nadu 35294 2427988 33005
Telangana 11964 611035 3691
Tripura 3776 63209 692
Uttarakhand 1749 331642 7333
Uttar Pradesh 2264 1681717 22640
West Bengal 18780 1468815 17799
Total 482071 29700430 402728

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With the continuous decline in daily COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs) have lifted the lockdowns and other coronavirus-induced curbs. In Delhi, sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed to reopen from Monday.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has allowed multiplexes, gyms, and stadiums to reopen from Monday. The Goa government has also relaxed the restrictions, allowing gatherings with 100 people.

However, the state governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have extended the coronavirus-induced curbs. Though the two states have allowed gyms, offices and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

