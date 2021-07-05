India Coronavirus News: The death toll jumped to 4.02 lakh after the country recorded 723 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said, adding that the active cases have dropped to 4.82 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, India on Monday reported 39,796 new positives with a positivity rate of 2.61 per cent that pushed the caseload to 3.05 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest single-day the country reported since March 19. India on March 19 had reported 40,953 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll jumped to 4.02 lakh after the country recorded 723 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said, adding that the active cases have dropped to 4.82 lakh. On the other hand, India's recovery rate has climbed to 97.10 per cent as 2.97 crore patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 7333 128 Andhra Pradesh 35325 1854754 12844 Arunachal Pradesh 2961 33967 177 Assam 23502 489040 4652 Bihar 1436 711490 9601 Chandigarh 143 60777 808 Chhattisgarh 5345 976917 13456 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 38 10527 4 Delhi 992 1408567 24995 Goa 2087 162276 3073 Gujarat 2467 811297 10069 Haryana 1186 758231 9486 Himachal Pradesh 1365 197794 3483 Jammu and Kashmir 3967 308672 4337 Jharkhand 658 340164 5115 Karnataka 44869 2773407 35367 Kerala 104508 2855460 13716 Ladakh 226 19690 204 Lakshadweep 274 9577 49 Madhya Pradesh 479 780495 9009 Maharashtra 126454 5848693 123030 Manipur 6159 64931 1196 Meghalaya 4434 46228 862 Mizoram 3581 17661 95 Nagaland 1234 23786 499 Odisha 26922 890778 4196 Puducherry 2006 114192 1761 Punjab 2324 577982 16110 Rajasthan 1180 942616 8938 Sikkim 2101 18722 308 Tamil Nadu 35294 2427988 33005 Telangana 11964 611035 3691 Tripura 3776 63209 692 Uttarakhand 1749 331642 7333 Uttar Pradesh 2264 1681717 22640 West Bengal 18780 1468815 17799 Total 482071 29700430 402728

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With the continuous decline in daily COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs) have lifted the lockdowns and other coronavirus-induced curbs. In Delhi, sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed to reopen from Monday.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has allowed multiplexes, gyms, and stadiums to reopen from Monday. The Goa government has also relaxed the restrictions, allowing gatherings with 100 people.

However, the state governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have extended the coronavirus-induced curbs. Though the two states have allowed gyms, offices and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

