New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a continuous spike in active COVID-19 cases for three consecutive days, India on Sunday saw a slight decline in daily cases and reported 39,742 new positives, said the Union Health Ministry. As per the Health Ministry data, India's total caseload stands at 3.13 crore, out of which 4.08 cases are active. Meanwhile, 3.05 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's positivity rate to 1.34 per cent.

On the other hand, India reported 535 deaths in the last 24 hours that pushed its toll to 4.20 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.31 per cent, the lowest in the world, the Health Ministry said. "More than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following is a brief report of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

Total cases: 3,13,71,901

Active cases: 4,08,212

Total recoveries: 3,05,43,138

Death toll: 4,20,551



Total vaccination: 43,31,50,864

Kerala reported the maximum cases as it recorded 18,531 new positives. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha reported 6,269, 2,174 and 1,864 cases respectively. Karnataka, on the other hand, reported 1,857 new cases. It should be mentioned here that Kerala accounts for 46.63 per cent of the new cases in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma