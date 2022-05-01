New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases and reported 3,324 new infections that pushed the country's total caseload and active tally to 4,30,79,188 and 19,092 respectively, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry said, adding that India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, it said.

The death toll also increased to 5,23,843 after 40 fatalities - 36 from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra - were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. India's case mortality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, the lowest in the world.

The ministry, however, stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Here's a look at the state-wise COVID-19 tally here:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9906 129 Andhra Pradesh 23 2304934 14730 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 Assam 11 716216 7986 Bihar 40 818266 12256 Chandigarh 71 90824 1165 Chhattisgarh 35 1138199 14034 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 Delhi 5716 1851184 26175 Goa 45 241552 3832 Gujarat 113 1213284 10943 Haryana 2528 979361 10619 Himachal Pradesh 63 280614 4134 Jammu and Kashmir 67 449225 4751 Jharkhand 26 429885 5317 Karnataka 1785 3905736 40101 Kerala*** 2810 6469557 69047 Ladakh 3 28015 228 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 Madhya Pradesh 150 1030575 10735 Maharashtra 998 7728891 147843 Manipur 15 135085 2120 Meghalaya 4 92200 1593 Mizoram 668 226089 696 Nagaland 0 34728 760 Odisha 133 1278789 9124 Puducherry 11 163815 1962 Punjab 192 741655 17748 Rajasthan 369 1273744 9552 Sikkim 3 38697 452 Tamil Nadu 513 3415394 38025 Telangana 320 787581 4111 Tripura 2 99957 922 Uttarakhand 474 429314 7693 Uttar Pradesh 1538 2049302 23507 West Bengal 366 1996693 21201 Total# 19092 42536253 523843

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

The ministry also said that India has till now has vaccinated more than 189.17 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive.

India, following a slight spike in COVID-19 cases, is looking to increase its vaccination drive, especially for children. Amid this, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee on Friday sought more data from Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) on the Covovax vaccine for the age group of 7-12 years.

"SEC has sought more data for Covovax vaccine for 7-12 years age group after a meeting took place in the evening today," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Earlier in the day, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group of 12-17 years. Covovax has already been recommended by the DCGI for children above 12 years of age, but its administration has not been allowed yet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma