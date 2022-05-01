New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases and reported 3,324 new infections that pushed the country's total caseload and active tally to 4,30,79,188 and 19,092 respectively, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry said, adding that India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, it said.

The death toll also increased to 5,23,843 after 40 fatalities - 36 from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra - were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. India's case mortality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, the lowest in the world.

The ministry, however, stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Here's a look at the state-wise COVID-19 tally here:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9906 129
Andhra Pradesh 23 2304934 14730
Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296
Assam 11 716216 7986
Bihar 40 818266 12256
Chandigarh 71 90824 1165
Chhattisgarh 35 1138199 14034
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4
Delhi 5716 1851184 26175
Goa 45 241552 3832
Gujarat 113 1213284 10943
Haryana 2528 979361 10619
Himachal Pradesh 63 280614 4134
Jammu and Kashmir 67 449225 4751
Jharkhand 26 429885 5317
Karnataka 1785 3905736 40101
Kerala*** 2810 6469557 69047
Ladakh 3 28015 228
Lakshadweep 0 11350 52
Madhya Pradesh 150 1030575 10735
Maharashtra 998 7728891 147843
Manipur 15 135085 2120
Meghalaya 4 92200 1593
Mizoram 668 226089 696
Nagaland 0 34728 760
Odisha 133 1278789 9124
Puducherry 11 163815 1962
Punjab 192 741655 17748
Rajasthan 369 1273744 9552
Sikkim 3 38697 452
Tamil Nadu 513 3415394 38025
Telangana 320 787581 4111
Tripura 2 99957 922
Uttarakhand 474 429314 7693
Uttar Pradesh 1538 2049302 23507
West Bengal 366 1996693 21201
Total# 19092 42536253 523843

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

The ministry also said that India has till now has vaccinated more than 189.17 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive.

India, following a slight spike in COVID-19 cases, is looking to increase its vaccination drive, especially for children. Amid this, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee on Friday sought more data from Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) on the Covovax vaccine for the age group of 7-12 years.

"SEC has sought more data for Covovax vaccine for 7-12 years age group after a meeting took place in the evening today," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Earlier in the day, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group of 12-17 years. Covovax has already been recommended by the DCGI for children above 12 years of age, but its administration has not been allowed yet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma