New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases and reported 3,324 new infections that pushed the country's total caseload and active tally to 4,30,79,188 and 19,092 respectively, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.
Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry said, adding that India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, it said.
The death toll also increased to 5,23,843 after 40 fatalities - 36 from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra - were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. India's case mortality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, the lowest in the world.
The ministry, however, stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
Here's a look at the state-wise COVID-19 tally here:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9906
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|23
|2304934
|14730
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|Assam
|11
|716216
|7986
|Bihar
|40
|818266
|12256
|Chandigarh
|71
|90824
|1165
|Chhattisgarh
|35
|1138199
|14034
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|Delhi
|5716
|1851184
|26175
|Goa
|45
|241552
|3832
|Gujarat
|113
|1213284
|10943
|Haryana
|2528
|979361
|10619
|Himachal Pradesh
|63
|280614
|4134
|Jammu and Kashmir
|67
|449225
|4751
|Jharkhand
|26
|429885
|5317
|Karnataka
|1785
|3905736
|40101
|Kerala***
|2810
|6469557
|69047
|Ladakh
|3
|28015
|228
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|150
|1030575
|10735
|Maharashtra
|998
|7728891
|147843
|Manipur
|15
|135085
|2120
|Meghalaya
|4
|92200
|1593
|Mizoram
|668
|226089
|696
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|Odisha
|133
|1278789
|9124
|Puducherry
|11
|163815
|1962
|Punjab
|192
|741655
|17748
|Rajasthan
|369
|1273744
|9552
|Sikkim
|3
|38697
|452
|Tamil Nadu
|513
|3415394
|38025
|Telangana
|320
|787581
|4111
|Tripura
|2
|99957
|922
|Uttarakhand
|474
|429314
|7693
|Uttar Pradesh
|1538
|2049302
|23507
|West Bengal
|366
|1996693
|21201
|Total#
|19092
|42536253
|523843
(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)
The ministry also said that India has till now has vaccinated more than 189.17 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive.
India, following a slight spike in COVID-19 cases, is looking to increase its vaccination drive, especially for children. Amid this, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee on Friday sought more data from Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) on the Covovax vaccine for the age group of 7-12 years.
"SEC has sought more data for Covovax vaccine for 7-12 years age group after a meeting took place in the evening today," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
Earlier in the day, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group of 12-17 years. Covovax has already been recommended by the DCGI for children above 12 years of age, but its administration has not been allowed yet.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma