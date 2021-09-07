The active caseload, as per the official data today, declined further to 3,92,864. The active caseload fell by 11,720 cases after 42,942 people recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India on Tuesday recorded over 31,000 new cases of coronavirus taking the total tally of infections in the country to 3.30 crore. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to 4.41 lakh after more than 250 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the country further dropped to 3.92 lakh after more than 42,000 people recovered from the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday, India recorded 31,222 new COVID-19 infections which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,30,58,843, while the death toll in the country reached 4,41,042 after 290 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. The active caseload, as per the official data today, declined further to 3,92,864. The active caseload fell by 11,720 cases after 42,942 people recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. With the recoveries, the total number of people recuperated in the country reached 3,22,24,937.

COVID Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 31,222 cases, 290 deaths

Recoveries: 42,942

Active cases: 3,92,864

Total cases: 3,30,58,843

Total recoveries: 3,22,24,937

Death toll: 4,41,042

Total vaccination: 69,90,62,776

Meanwhile, out of the total infections today, Kerala, the worst-hit state in India, recorded 19,688 fresh COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths pushing the total infection count to 42,27,526 and the fatalities to date to 21,631. The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 16.71 per cent after testing 1,17,823 samples in the last 24 hours. Since Sunday, 28,561 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 39,66,557 and the number of active cases to 2,38,782.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,120 cases followed by Kozhikode (2,205), Ernakulam (2,029), Malappuram (1,695), Kollam (1,624), Palakkad (1,569), Thiruvananthapuram (1,483), Alappuzha (1,444), Kannur (1,262) and Kottayam (1,020), the state government said.

The state government also said that 75 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by September 5 and 28 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date. More than 92 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 48 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs to date.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan