According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 30,549 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,17,26,507. The death also climbed up to 4,25,195 after 422 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active caseload witnessed a dip after almost a week as the recoveries top the new infections on Tuesday. Following the dip, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,04,958 after 38,887 recoveries were recorded during the last 24 hours. A decline of 8,338 cases was witnessed during the day.

COVID Numbers in India:

Cases and death in the last 24 hours: 30,549 cases, 422 deaths

Recoveries in the last 24 hours: 38,887

Total cases: 3,17,26,507

Total discharges: 3,08,96,354

Death toll: 4,25,195

Active cases: 4,04,958

Total Vaccination: 47,85,44,114 (61,09,587 in last 24 hours)

Meanwhile, Kerala, along with 13 other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand have been witnessing a steady rise in the active cases in the past few weeks. The hill states of north India witnessed the maximum rise in fresh cases during the week ended Sunday (July 26-August 1) as compared with the previous seven days. Himachal Pradesh registered a surge of 64 per cent, the highest in the country, with cases rising from 670 in the previous week to 1,100. Uttarakhand logged a 61 per cent increase in infections, while Jammu and Kashmir logged a surge of 26 per cent.

As per the health ministry, Kerala, which is reporting the highest number of cases, is also the leader in testing rates among larger states with a seven-day average of 4,587 tests per million. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is conducting the lowest number of tests- 378 tests per million. Assam and Delhi are recording at 3,563 and 3,336, respectively. Among smaller states (with a population less than a crore), Mizoram reported the highest seven-day average testing rate on August 1 at 4,916 per million, slightly higher than Kerala.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan