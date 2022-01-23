New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 21.87 lakh after the country reported 3.33 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the daily positivity rate and the weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78 per cent and 16.87 per cent respectively.

During the same period, 525 COVID-19 fatalities were also reported in India that pushed the country's death toll to 4.89 lakh. Meanwhile, total recoveries in India have increased to 3.65 crore after 2.59 lakh patients recovered from the infections in the past 24 hours.

Currently, India's death toll stands at 1.25 per cent - the lowest in the world. However, the recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent following a rise in cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state and had reported 46,393 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Delhi reported 11,486 new cases and 45 deaths with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh - where assembly elections are slated to take place next month - reported 16,740 new cases and 16 deaths. Bihar saw 3,003 new cases and 10 deaths while Goa recorded 2,691 new infections and eight fatalities in the same time span.

Following is the state-wise tally of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 564 8584 129 Andhra Pradesh 73143 2078513 14538 Arunachal Pradesh 2890 55990 282 Assam 49017 635229 6288 Bihar 19579 776992 12183 Chandigarh 8614 75170 1100 Chhattisgarh 31181 1046971 13716 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 238 10930 4 Delhi 58593 1698335 25586 Goa 21383 202871 3602 Gujarat 129875 905833 10230 Haryana 57955 833183 10165 Himachal Pradesh 17295 238340 3931 Jammu and Kashmir 39113 347238 4598 Jharkhand 21628 392277 5253 Karnataka 330477 3098432 38563 Kerala*** 247938 5297971 51739 Ladakh 1275 22999 222 Lakshadweep 258 10434 51 Madhya Pradesh 61388 810956 10562 Maharashtra 283731 7040618 142071 Manipur 3139 124500 2022 Meghalaya 2002 84643 1496 Mizoram 9845 149227 581 Nagaland 642 32131 705 Odisha 76859 1110767 8514 Puducherry 15068 133347 1901 Punjab 48564 642335 16948 Rajasthan 89233 1017481 9076 Sikkim 2473 33871 421 Tamil Nadu 194697 2871535 37178 Telangana 31199 695942 4071 Tripura 8143 88922 868 Uttarakhand 28907 360292 7475 Uttar Pradesh 96642 1813485 23038 West Bengal 123657 1814306 20302 Total 2187205 36560650 489409

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Sunday also said that the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 161.92 crore.

Cumulatively, 53,36,82,347 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 38,66,19,600 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 92,69,16,256 first doses and 68,32,71,219 second doses have been administered. More than 79 lakh (79,78,438) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma