New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 21.87 lakh after the country reported 3.33 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the daily positivity rate and the weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78 per cent and 16.87 per cent respectively.
During the same period, 525 COVID-19 fatalities were also reported in India that pushed the country's death toll to 4.89 lakh. Meanwhile, total recoveries in India have increased to 3.65 crore after 2.59 lakh patients recovered from the infections in the past 24 hours.
Currently, India's death toll stands at 1.25 per cent - the lowest in the world. However, the recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent following a rise in cases.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state and had reported 46,393 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Delhi reported 11,486 new cases and 45 deaths with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh - where assembly elections are slated to take place next month - reported 16,740 new cases and 16 deaths. Bihar saw 3,003 new cases and 10 deaths while Goa recorded 2,691 new infections and eight fatalities in the same time span.
Following is the state-wise tally of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|564
|8584
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|73143
|2078513
|14538
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2890
|55990
|282
|Assam
|49017
|635229
|6288
|Bihar
|19579
|776992
|12183
|Chandigarh
|8614
|75170
|1100
|Chhattisgarh
|31181
|1046971
|13716
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|238
|10930
|4
|Delhi
|58593
|1698335
|25586
|Goa
|21383
|202871
|3602
|Gujarat
|129875
|905833
|10230
|Haryana
|57955
|833183
|10165
|Himachal Pradesh
|17295
|238340
|3931
|Jammu and Kashmir
|39113
|347238
|4598
|Jharkhand
|21628
|392277
|5253
|Karnataka
|330477
|3098432
|38563
|Kerala***
|247938
|5297971
|51739
|Ladakh
|1275
|22999
|222
|Lakshadweep
|258
|10434
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|61388
|810956
|10562
|Maharashtra
|283731
|7040618
|142071
|Manipur
|3139
|124500
|2022
|Meghalaya
|2002
|84643
|1496
|Mizoram
|9845
|149227
|581
|Nagaland
|642
|32131
|705
|Odisha
|76859
|1110767
|8514
|Puducherry
|15068
|133347
|1901
|Punjab
|48564
|642335
|16948
|Rajasthan
|89233
|1017481
|9076
|Sikkim
|2473
|33871
|421
|Tamil Nadu
|194697
|2871535
|37178
|Telangana
|31199
|695942
|4071
|Tripura
|8143
|88922
|868
|Uttarakhand
|28907
|360292
|7475
|Uttar Pradesh
|96642
|1813485
|23038
|West Bengal
|123657
|1814306
|20302
|Total
|2187205
|36560650
|489409
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Sunday also said that the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 161.92 crore.
Cumulatively, 53,36,82,347 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 38,66,19,600 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.
The ministry further said that cumulatively 92,69,16,256 first doses and 68,32,71,219 second doses have been administered. More than 79 lakh (79,78,438) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far.
