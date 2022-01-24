New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases and reported 3.06 lakh fresh infections that pushed the country's active caseload to 22.49 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. However, the daily positivity rate jumped to 20.75 per cent from 17.78 per cent on Sunday.
India's death toll has also increased to 4.89 lakh after the country reported 439 fatalities. India's mortality rate, as per the Health Ministry, continues to stand at 1.24 per cent, the lowest in the world.
Meanwhile, 2.43 lakh patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing India's total recoveries to 3.68 crore with a recovery rate of 93.07 per cent, the highest in the world, the Ministry said.
Following is the state-wise COVID-19 numbers in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|603
|8634
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|83610
|2082482
|14542
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2934
|56188
|282
|Assam
|45163
|641347
|6301
|Bihar
|17849
|781488
|12185
|Chandigarh
|8064
|76526
|1102
|Chhattisgarh
|31990
|1049992
|13727
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|220
|10974
|4
|Delhi
|54246
|1711845
|25620
|Goa
|19725
|206103
|3610
|Gujarat
|134837
|917469
|10249
|Haryana
|57776
|840866
|10177
|Himachal Pradesh
|16821
|239567
|3933
|Jammu and Kashmir
|42866
|349731
|4605
|Jharkhand
|19466
|395700
|5261
|Karnataka
|357826
|3121274
|38582
|Kerala
|265349
|5325932
|51816
|Ladakh
|1255
|23178
|222
|Lakshadweep
|264
|10456
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|67136
|816453
|10570
|Maharashtra
|297115
|7067995
|142115
|Manipur
|3413
|124634
|2025
|Meghalaya
|2121
|84841
|1497
|Mizoram
|9468
|150099
|581
|Nagaland
|685
|32195
|705
|Odisha
|74532
|1121608
|8520
|Puducherry
|15696
|134611
|1906
|Punjab
|46472
|649995
|16978
|Rajasthan
|93442
|1027365
|9095
|Sikkim
|2348
|34211
|422
|Tamil Nadu
|200954
|2895818
|37218
|Telangana
|32094
|698649
|4072
|Tripura
|7745
|89578
|872
|Uttarakhand
|31310
|361611
|7480
|Uttar Pradesh
|93757
|1830006
|23056
|West Bengal
|110183
|1834724
|20338
|Total
|2249335
|36804145
|489848
(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)
This comes a day after the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has entered the community transmission stage in India and become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially.
"Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives," it said.
"While most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have been increasing in the current wave. The threat level remains unchanged," it further said.
"The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case detected in India," INSACOG added.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma