New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases and reported 3.06 lakh fresh infections that pushed the country's active caseload to 22.49 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. However, the daily positivity rate jumped to 20.75 per cent from 17.78 per cent on Sunday.

India's death toll has also increased to 4.89 lakh after the country reported 439 fatalities. India's mortality rate, as per the Health Ministry, continues to stand at 1.24 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, 2.43 lakh patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing India's total recoveries to 3.68 crore with a recovery rate of 93.07 per cent, the highest in the world, the Ministry said.

Following is the state-wise COVID-19 numbers in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 603 8634 129
Andhra Pradesh 83610 2082482 14542
Arunachal Pradesh 2934 56188 282
Assam 45163 641347 6301
Bihar 17849 781488 12185
Chandigarh 8064 76526 1102
Chhattisgarh 31990 1049992 13727
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 220 10974 4
Delhi 54246 1711845 25620
Goa 19725 206103 3610
Gujarat 134837 917469 10249
Haryana 57776 840866 10177
Himachal Pradesh 16821 239567 3933
Jammu and Kashmir 42866 349731 4605
Jharkhand 19466 395700 5261
Karnataka 357826 3121274 38582
Kerala 265349 5325932 51816
Ladakh 1255 23178 222
Lakshadweep 264 10456 51
Madhya Pradesh 67136 816453 10570
Maharashtra 297115 7067995 142115
Manipur 3413 124634 2025
Meghalaya 2121 84841 1497
Mizoram 9468 150099 581
Nagaland 685 32195 705
Odisha 74532 1121608 8520
Puducherry 15696 134611 1906
Punjab 46472 649995 16978
Rajasthan 93442 1027365 9095
Sikkim 2348 34211 422
Tamil Nadu 200954 2895818 37218
Telangana 32094 698649 4072
Tripura 7745 89578 872
Uttarakhand 31310 361611 7480
Uttar Pradesh 93757 1830006 23056
West Bengal 110183 1834724 20338
Total 2249335 36804145 489848

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

This comes a day after the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has entered the community transmission stage in India and become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially.

"Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives," it said.

"While most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have been increasing in the current wave. The threat level remains unchanged," it further said.

"The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case detected in India," INSACOG added.

