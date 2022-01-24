New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases and reported 3.06 lakh fresh infections that pushed the country's active caseload to 22.49 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. However, the daily positivity rate jumped to 20.75 per cent from 17.78 per cent on Sunday.

India's death toll has also increased to 4.89 lakh after the country reported 439 fatalities. India's mortality rate, as per the Health Ministry, continues to stand at 1.24 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, 2.43 lakh patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing India's total recoveries to 3.68 crore with a recovery rate of 93.07 per cent, the highest in the world, the Ministry said.

Following is the state-wise COVID-19 numbers in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 603 8634 129 Andhra Pradesh 83610 2082482 14542 Arunachal Pradesh 2934 56188 282 Assam 45163 641347 6301 Bihar 17849 781488 12185 Chandigarh 8064 76526 1102 Chhattisgarh 31990 1049992 13727 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 220 10974 4 Delhi 54246 1711845 25620 Goa 19725 206103 3610 Gujarat 134837 917469 10249 Haryana 57776 840866 10177 Himachal Pradesh 16821 239567 3933 Jammu and Kashmir 42866 349731 4605 Jharkhand 19466 395700 5261 Karnataka 357826 3121274 38582 Kerala 265349 5325932 51816 Ladakh 1255 23178 222 Lakshadweep 264 10456 51 Madhya Pradesh 67136 816453 10570 Maharashtra 297115 7067995 142115 Manipur 3413 124634 2025 Meghalaya 2121 84841 1497 Mizoram 9468 150099 581 Nagaland 685 32195 705 Odisha 74532 1121608 8520 Puducherry 15696 134611 1906 Punjab 46472 649995 16978 Rajasthan 93442 1027365 9095 Sikkim 2348 34211 422 Tamil Nadu 200954 2895818 37218 Telangana 32094 698649 4072 Tripura 7745 89578 872 Uttarakhand 31310 361611 7480 Uttar Pradesh 93757 1830006 23056 West Bengal 110183 1834724 20338 Total 2249335 36804145 489848

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

This comes a day after the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has entered the community transmission stage in India and become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially.

"Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives," it said.

Also Read - Jagran Explainer: How India is preparing to tackle Omicron as new COVID variant enters community transmission stage

"While most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have been increasing in the current wave. The threat level remains unchanged," it further said.

"The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case detected in India," INSACOG added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma