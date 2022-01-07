Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported its second suspected Omicron death after a 45-year-old woman, who was infected with the new variant of COVID-19, lost her life. The woman was a resident of the Agalpur village in the Bolangir district and had tested positive for the infection last month.

Speaking to reporters, Bolangir chief district medical officer (CDMO) Snehalata Sahoo said that the woman had no prior travel history to a foreign country and she lost her life on December 27 last year in a Sambalpur hospital.

Sahoo said that the woman was initially admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir but was shifted to VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur. She tested COVID-19 positive on December 23 and her reports later confirmed that she was infected with Omicron.

"The woman tested positive for the Omicron strain on January 5, 2022, following genome sequencing of her swab sample. Persons who had come in contact with her have undergone the RT-PCR test," Sahoo was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It is yet to be ascertained whether she died due to heart attack or Omicron infection."

The body of the woman was allegedly handed over to her family for cremation instead of conducting her last rites as per the COVID-19 protocol and many of her relatives and villagers had attended the last rites.

Earlier on Wednesday, India had reported its first death linked to the Omicron variant after the samples of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant.

The death reported from Udaipur was "technically" related to Omicron, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

"That person had already died by the time the Omicron-positive results came. He was an elderly person and had diabetes and other comorbid conditions and was being treated as per protocol for his comorbid conditions as well as for the infection.

"Our guidelines state that if a coronavirus patient dies, it is considered as a COVID-19 fatality. Similarly, if a person is found to be Omicron positive, even if it is detected late, we will consider that as an Omicron-positive case," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma