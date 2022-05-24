Vadodara | Jagran Politics Desk: India on Tuesday reported its second case of BA.5 sub-variant of COVID-19 after a 29-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) man in Gujarat was found infected with this strain of the Omicron variant.

The man, according to officials, lives in South Africa and had returned to Vadodara recently. On May 1, he was found infected with COVID-19. He left for New Zealand after recovering from the infections on May 10, officials added.

Later, his samples for sent to Gandhinagar for genome sequence after which it was confirmed that he was infected with the sub-variant of Omicron.

"After testing positive for the coronavirus on May 1, the man was under self-isolation. He tested negative before leaving for New Zealand on May 10. His current whereabouts are not known," Vadodara Municipal Corporation's chief health officer Dr Devesh Patel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The patient showed no symptoms. His parents, who were his only contacts, had tested negative for COVID-19 at that time. They have again tested negative for the virus," Dr Patel added.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Sunday had confirmed the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron in India - one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

In a statement, it had said that a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus. Similarly, the BA.5 sub-variant case was reported in Telangana where an 80-year-old man was found infected withe variant.

Both paitents, the INSACOG said, had no travel history, but had shown just only mild clinical symptoms. "Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure," it had said.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were first reported from South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported from several other countries.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma