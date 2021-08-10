India reports 28,204 new COVID-19 cases, lowest spike in 147 days; active caseload drops to 3.88 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday reported 28,204 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest one-day spike in 147 days, that pushed the total caseload to 3.19 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It, however, said that the active caseload in India has declined by 13,680 and is at 3.88 lakh as 3.11 crore patients have recovered from the infection.
Meanwhile, 373 people lost their lives to COVID-19 during the same period, taking India's toll to 4.28 lakh. As per the Health Ministry, India's recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.34 per cent.
"More than 52.56 crore (52,56,35,710) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 51,09,58,562 doses, as per the data available at 8 am today," said the Health Ministry in a statement.
Out of the 373 deaths, 105 fatalities were reported in Kerala while 68 COVID-19 patients lost their lives in Maharashtra, the Health Ministry data said.
Talking about the fresh cases, Kerala registered maximum cases with 13,049 new positives. Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 4,505 new cases while Tamil Nadu reported 1,929 cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported 1,413 and 1,186 new cases respectively, it said.
Following is the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|7412
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|19549
|1950623
|13549
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2606
|47520
|246
|Assam
|11096
|558720
|5404
|Bihar
|286
|715303
|9646
|Chandigarh
|27
|61146
|811
|Chhattisgarh
|1700
|988004
|13540
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|10643
|4
|Delhi
|498
|1411235
|25067
|Goa
|896
|167884
|3164
|Gujarat
|209
|814778
|10077
|Haryana
|672
|759769
|9650
|Himachal Pradesh
|2086
|202576
|3535
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1311
|316957
|4390
|Jharkhand
|202
|342074
|5130
|Karnataka
|23342
|2859552
|36817
|Kerala
|170031
|3377691
|17852
|Ladakh
|72
|20121
|207
|Lakshadweep
|54
|10145
|50
|Madhya Pradesh
|149
|781307
|10514
|Maharashtra
|71813
|6151956
|134064
|Manipur
|7006
|96128
|1657
|Meghalaya
|4734
|63450
|1174
|Mizoram
|12434
|32854
|169
|Nagaland
|1397
|26727
|585
|Odisha
|10064
|971391
|6501
|Puducherry
|834
|119031
|1800
|Punjab
|441
|582753
|16320
|Rajasthan
|216
|944670
|8954
|Sikkim
|2731
|24822
|355
|Tamil Nadu
|20427
|2522470
|34340
|Telangana
|8242
|637789
|3828
|Tripura
|2044
|77601
|771
|Uttarakhand
|446
|334609
|7368
|Uttar Pradesh
|570
|1685449
|22774
|West Bengal
|10312
|1505808
|18240
|Total
|388508
|31180968
|428682
(Note: The above information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
