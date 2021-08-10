India Coronavirus News: As per the Union Health Ministry, India's recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.34 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday reported 28,204 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest one-day spike in 147 days, that pushed the total caseload to 3.19 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It, however, said that the active caseload in India has declined by 13,680 and is at 3.88 lakh as 3.11 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, 373 people lost their lives to COVID-19 during the same period, taking India's toll to 4.28 lakh. As per the Health Ministry, India's recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.34 per cent.

"More than 52.56 crore (52,56,35,710) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 51,09,58,562 doses, as per the data available at 8 am today," said the Health Ministry in a statement.

Out of the 373 deaths, 105 fatalities were reported in Kerala while 68 COVID-19 patients lost their lives in Maharashtra, the Health Ministry data said.

Talking about the fresh cases, Kerala registered maximum cases with 13,049 new positives. Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 4,505 new cases while Tamil Nadu reported 1,929 cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported 1,413 and 1,186 new cases respectively, it said.

Following is the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7412 129 Andhra Pradesh 19549 1950623 13549 Arunachal Pradesh 2606 47520 246 Assam 11096 558720 5404 Bihar 286 715303 9646 Chandigarh 27 61146 811 Chhattisgarh 1700 988004 13540 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10643 4 Delhi 498 1411235 25067 Goa 896 167884 3164 Gujarat 209 814778 10077 Haryana 672 759769 9650 Himachal Pradesh 2086 202576 3535 Jammu and Kashmir 1311 316957 4390 Jharkhand 202 342074 5130 Karnataka 23342 2859552 36817 Kerala 170031 3377691 17852 Ladakh 72 20121 207 Lakshadweep 54 10145 50 Madhya Pradesh 149 781307 10514 Maharashtra 71813 6151956 134064 Manipur 7006 96128 1657 Meghalaya 4734 63450 1174 Mizoram 12434 32854 169 Nagaland 1397 26727 585 Odisha 10064 971391 6501 Puducherry 834 119031 1800 Punjab 441 582753 16320 Rajasthan 216 944670 8954 Sikkim 2731 24822 355 Tamil Nadu 20427 2522470 34340 Telangana 8242 637789 3828 Tripura 2044 77601 771 Uttarakhand 446 334609 7368 Uttar Pradesh 570 1685449 22774 West Bengal 10312 1505808 18240 Total 388508 31180968 428682

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma