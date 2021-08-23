India Coronavirus News: India's active caseload, as per the Health Ministry data, has dropped to 3.33 lakh while the death toll stands at 4.34 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 25,072 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike in around 160 days, that pushed its total caseload to 3.24 crore, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 389 deaths and 44,157 recoveries were recorded during the same period.

India's active caseload, as per the Health Ministry data, has dropped to 3.33 lakh while the death toll stands at 4.34 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent. On the other hand, 3.16 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.63 per cent, it added.

It said that the weekly positivity rate now stands at 1.91 per cent while the daily positivity rate was at 1.94 per cent on Monday. The Health Ministry also said that more than 58.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

Following is a brief report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Total cases: 3,24,49,306

Total recoveries: 3,16,80,626

Active cases: 3,33,924

Death toll: 4,34,756

Total vaccinated: 58,25,49,595 (7,95,543 in last 24 hours)

While there has been a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, an expert panel of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), formed on the direction of the Union Home Ministry, has warned that the third wave of the pandemic could peak in October, adding that children are at risk.

In its report, the panel said that there should be better paediatric facilities to counter the third wave. It also said that the pace of the vaccination should be increased by the state and union territory (UT) governments.

This comes days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Centre is fully prepared to tackle the third COVID-19 wave, adding that a Rs 23,123 crore provision has been prepared to deal with it. "Special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care as experts fear that the third wave may affect children more than others," he had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

