New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate at 14.50 per cent. The death toll in the country was recorded at 893 while recoveries made in the last 24 hours stood at 3,52,784. The active cases in the country presently stands at 18,84,937(4.59 per cent) and the total vaccination count is 1,65,70,60,692.

Meanwhile, more than 75 per cent of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has achieved 75% of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible," the union health minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the citizens on the full vaccination of 75 per cent of adults in the country.

"75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," he tweeted.

On Saturday, India reported 2,35,532 fresh cases which show that the cases have declined in the country from yesterday. However, looking at the new fatalities, the death toll has seen a rise to 893 from yesterday's 871.

In one of the worst-hit states, Maharashtra also the third wave is showing a declining trend. The state witnessed a decline in daily infections with 27,971 new cases reported on Saturday. This included 85 Omicron infections. Further, 61 pandemic-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to data shared by the city health department. The city reported a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths.

Globally, more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average were recorded between January 1 and 7 with figures doubling in 10 days, news agency AFP reported. The virus has killed over 5.4 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

