New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday reported more than 2.82 lakh COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 15.13 per cent that pushed the country's active caseload to 18.31 lakh, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.

This is the biggest single-day spike since May 14 last year when the country had reported 3.26 lakh new COVID-19 cases.

The Union Health Ministry also said that India's Omicron tally has also increased by 0.79 per cent since Tuesday and climbed to 8,961 which indicates that the new COVID-19 variant is driving the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

India's death toll has also jumped to 4.87 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.29 per cent - the lowest in the world - after the country reported 441 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

On the other hand, over 3.55 crore patients have recovered from the infections, but India's recovery rate has declined to 93.88 per cent due to a rise in cases. Out of the 3.55 crore recoveries, 1.88 lakh people had recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data.

Over 158.74 crore vaccine doses administered

As per the Health Ministry, India has also administered more than 158.74 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. It also said that over 3.70 crore doses have been given to adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

Over 56 lakh (56,42,395) precaution doses have been administered to frontline workers, healthcare workers and citizens aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far, it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma