India reports 18,732 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 6 months; check state-wise details here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a huge relief, India on Sunday reported a single-day spike of 18,732 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily figure in nearly six months, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing. It also said that 279 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. This is also the second consecutive day when the country reported COVID-19 fatalities below 300-mark.
According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has affected 1,01,87,850 people and claimed 2,78,690 lives in India so far, taking the country's fatality rate to 1.44 per cent.
The Health Ministry data says that active cases in India stand at 2,78,690 while 21,430 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 97,61,538. Currently, the recovery rate in India stands at 95.81 per cent.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 19.16 lakh cases and over 49,000 deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the other worst affected states in India by the coronavirus pandemic.
Following is the state-wise status of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|61
|4789
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|3700
|869920
|7092
|Arunachal Pradesh
|154
|16477
|56
|Assam
|3389
|211486
|1035
|Bihar
|5257
|242767
|1379
|Chandigarh
|354
|18754
|315
|Chhattisgarh
|14028
|257021
|3275
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|8
|3362
|2
|Delhi
|6911
|604746
|10437
|Goa
|951
|48913
|731
|Gujarat
|10512
|226208
|4275
|Haryana
|4535
|253145
|2865
|Himachal Pradesh
|4291
|49076
|913
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3288
|114722
|1867
|Jharkhand
|1598
|111530
|1018
|Karnataka
|13413
|889881
|12051
|Kerala
|63927
|668733
|2951
|Ladakh
|217
|9051
|126
|Madhya Pradesh
|10329
|223532
|3545
|Maharashtra
|59223
|1807824
|49189
|Manipur
|1301
|26331
|344
|Meghalaya
|248
|12985
|138
|Mizoram
|128
|4046
|8
|Nagaland
|274
|11545
|78
|Odisha
|2595
|323749
|1857
|Puducherry
|355
|36962
|630
|Punjab
|4436
|155409
|5281
|Rajasthan
|11488
|290365
|2664
|Sikkim
|517
|5157
|125
|Tamil Nadu
|9039
|792063
|12059
|Telengana
|6579
|276753
|1531
|Tripura
|157
|32695
|385
|Uttarakhand
|5444
|82298
|1476
|Uttar Pradesh
|15875
|556912
|8293
|West Bengal
|14108
|522331
|9569
|Total
|278690
|9761538
|147622
(The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
With India reporting a decline in coronavirus cases, news agency PTI has claimed that the Centre might allow Oxford vaccine 'Covishield' for emergency use authorisation in the country. The PTI report quoted government sources saying that India is currently analysing Oxford vaccine and will likely give it a go-ahead for emergency use if it gets a nod in the United Kingdom (UK).
Also Read -- Explained: Here's how you can get yourself registered for COVID-19 vaccination in India
The report further said that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' and Pfizer -- the other pharmaceutical firms that have applied for emergency use authorisation in India -- might not get approval soon.
Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had also said that the Centre might start vaccinating people for COVID-19 from January next year. However, he had noted that government's first priority is "safety and effectiveness" of vaccines.
"India is not less than any country when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine and research. Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness," he had said while speaking to news agency ANI.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- India Coronavirus News
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count