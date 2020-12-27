New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a huge relief, India on Sunday reported a single-day spike of 18,732 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily figure in nearly six months, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing. It also said that 279 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. This is also the second consecutive day when the country reported COVID-19 fatalities below 300-mark.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has affected 1,01,87,850 people and claimed 2,78,690 lives in India so far, taking the country's fatality rate to 1.44 per cent.

The Health Ministry data says that active cases in India stand at 2,78,690 while 21,430 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 97,61,538. Currently, the recovery rate in India stands at 95.81 per cent.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates Dec 27 LIVE | Union Home Minister Amit Shah..
Breaking News, Latest Updates Dec 27 LIVE | Union Home Minister Amit Shah..

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 19.16 lakh cases and over 49,000 deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the other worst affected states in India by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following is the state-wise status of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 61 4789 62
Andhra Pradesh 3700 869920 7092
Arunachal Pradesh 154 16477 56
Assam 3389 211486 1035
Bihar 5257 242767 1379
Chandigarh 354 18754 315
Chhattisgarh 14028 257021 3275
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 3362 2
Delhi 6911 604746 10437
Goa 951 48913 731
Gujarat 10512 226208 4275
Haryana 4535 253145 2865
Himachal Pradesh 4291 49076 913
Jammu and Kashmir 3288 114722 1867
Jharkhand 1598 111530 1018
Karnataka 13413 889881 12051
Kerala 63927 668733 2951
Ladakh 217 9051 126
Madhya Pradesh 10329 223532 3545
Maharashtra 59223 1807824 49189
Manipur 1301 26331 344
Meghalaya 248 12985 138
Mizoram 128 4046 8
Nagaland 274 11545 78
Odisha 2595 323749 1857
Puducherry 355 36962 630
Punjab 4436 155409 5281
Rajasthan 11488 290365 2664
Sikkim 517 5157 125
Tamil Nadu 9039 792063 12059
Telengana 6579 276753 1531
Tripura 157 32695 385
Uttarakhand 5444 82298 1476
Uttar Pradesh 15875 556912 8293
West Bengal 14108 522331 9569
Total 278690 9761538 147622

(The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With India reporting a decline in coronavirus cases, news agency PTI has claimed that the Centre might allow Oxford vaccine 'Covishield' for emergency use authorisation in the country. The PTI report quoted government sources saying that India is currently analysing Oxford vaccine and will likely give it a go-ahead for emergency use if it gets a nod in the United Kingdom (UK).

Also Read
Farmers' Protest LIVE | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet farmers at Singhu..
Farmers' Protest LIVE | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet farmers at Singhu..

Also Read -- Explained: Here's how you can get yourself registered for COVID-19 vaccination in India

The report further said that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' and Pfizer -- the other pharmaceutical firms that have applied for emergency use authorisation in India -- might not get approval soon.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had also said that the Centre might start vaccinating people for COVID-19 from January next year. However, he had noted that government's first priority is "safety and effectiveness" of vaccines.

"India is not less than any country when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine and research. Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness," he had said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma