India Coronavirus News: The country on Sunday reported a single-day spike of 18,732 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a huge relief, India on Sunday reported a single-day spike of 18,732 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily figure in nearly six months, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing. It also said that 279 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. This is also the second consecutive day when the country reported COVID-19 fatalities below 300-mark.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has affected 1,01,87,850 people and claimed 2,78,690 lives in India so far, taking the country's fatality rate to 1.44 per cent.

The Health Ministry data says that active cases in India stand at 2,78,690 while 21,430 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 97,61,538. Currently, the recovery rate in India stands at 95.81 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 19.16 lakh cases and over 49,000 deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the other worst affected states in India by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following is the state-wise status of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 61 4789 62 Andhra Pradesh 3700 869920 7092 Arunachal Pradesh 154 16477 56 Assam 3389 211486 1035 Bihar 5257 242767 1379 Chandigarh 354 18754 315 Chhattisgarh 14028 257021 3275 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 3362 2 Delhi 6911 604746 10437 Goa 951 48913 731 Gujarat 10512 226208 4275 Haryana 4535 253145 2865 Himachal Pradesh 4291 49076 913 Jammu and Kashmir 3288 114722 1867 Jharkhand 1598 111530 1018 Karnataka 13413 889881 12051 Kerala 63927 668733 2951 Ladakh 217 9051 126 Madhya Pradesh 10329 223532 3545 Maharashtra 59223 1807824 49189 Manipur 1301 26331 344 Meghalaya 248 12985 138 Mizoram 128 4046 8 Nagaland 274 11545 78 Odisha 2595 323749 1857 Puducherry 355 36962 630 Punjab 4436 155409 5281 Rajasthan 11488 290365 2664 Sikkim 517 5157 125 Tamil Nadu 9039 792063 12059 Telengana 6579 276753 1531 Tripura 157 32695 385 Uttarakhand 5444 82298 1476 Uttar Pradesh 15875 556912 8293 West Bengal 14108 522331 9569 Total 278690 9761538 147622

(The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With India reporting a decline in coronavirus cases, news agency PTI has claimed that the Centre might allow Oxford vaccine 'Covishield' for emergency use authorisation in the country. The PTI report quoted government sources saying that India is currently analysing Oxford vaccine and will likely give it a go-ahead for emergency use if it gets a nod in the United Kingdom (UK).

Also Read -- Explained: Here's how you can get yourself registered for COVID-19 vaccination in India

The report further said that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' and Pfizer -- the other pharmaceutical firms that have applied for emergency use authorisation in India -- might not get approval soon.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had also said that the Centre might start vaccinating people for COVID-19 from January next year. However, he had noted that government's first priority is "safety and effectiveness" of vaccines.

"India is not less than any country when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine and research. Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness," he had said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma