New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported 1,72,433 fresh COVID cases, 6.8 per cent higher than yesterday, 2,59,107 recoveries, and 1008 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases reported during this period are 15,33,921, death toll 4,98,983, and daily positivity rate10.99 per cent.

Total vaccination count in the country has reached 167.87 crore. Over 75 per cent of the country's adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

"75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," PM Narendra Modi had tweeted.

This comes after India on Wednesday recorded 1.61 lakh news Covid cases in 24 hours, which was 3 per cent lower than Tuesday. The daily positivity rate had dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate stood at 14.15 per cent.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,028 new Covid-19 cases, 27 fatalities and 4,679 recoveries. The positivity rate in the city stood at 4.73 per cent, active cases remain at 14,870.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal will chair a virtual meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on February 4. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,128 new Covid-19 infections and ten fatalities. The city recorded more than 1,000 cases after a gap of two days. With 1,838 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries rose to 10,20,926.

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 20,505 new Covid-19 cases, 81 deaths with a positivity rate of 12.55 per cent. The capital, Bengaluru alone registered 8,850 infections with 13 deaths. The state currently has 1,77,244 active Covid-19 cases, with over 92,000 in Bengaluru.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha