New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 14,146 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in nearly seven months, that pushed its total caseload to 3.40 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that 144 fatalities were reported during the same period, pushing the country's death toll to 4.52 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.33 per cent.

Active COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry said, has dropped to 1.95 lakh in India and comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections. It also said that 3.34 crore patients have recovered from the infection, pushing India's recovery rate to 98.10 per cent, the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that more than 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of the deadly pathogen in the country to 59.09 crore.

Over 97.65 crore vaccines doses administered so far

The Health Ministry also said that more than 97.65 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the nationwide centralised inoculation drive. It said that 41.20 lakh jabs were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

"More than 101.7 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far. While, over 10.42 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the States and UTs," the Health Ministry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India will cross the landmark of 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses next week. The vaccines administered suggest about 70 per cent of the population getting at least one dose and about 30 per cent of the population has got two doses, he said.

"We administered 2.5 crore doses one single day on September 17 and next week we will reach the 100 crore mark," Mandaviya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "This has happened because of the effort put in by all".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma