India reported 10,064 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This single-day rise in coronavirus cases is the lowest in the last seven months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported 10,064 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally of overall infections in the country to 1,05,81,837. Meanwhile, 137 deaths were reported in the same period, taking the overall fatality count to 1,52,556.

This single-day spike in COVID-19 cases is the lowest since June 06 when 10,438 infections were reported in a day. The deaths reported in a day is the lowest since May 23. The 137 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 17 from Kerala, 10 from West Bengal, nine from Karnataka, and eight each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country currently stand at 2,00,528 while 1,02,28,753 people have recuperated from the disease, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 18,78,02,827 samples have been tested up to January 18 with 7,09,791 samples being tested on Monday.

The dip in cases and deaths reported in a single day comes as India enters fourth of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in what is seen as the world's largest inoculation campaign. More than 3.8 lakh people have already been vaccinated so far, according to the Health Ministry.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta