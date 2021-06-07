India COVID-19 Tally: India's active COVID-19 tally has dropped to 14.01 lakh as 1.74 lakh patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's recoveries to 2.71 crore

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported just one lakh, the lowest single-day spike in 61 days, that pushed its total caseload to 2.89 crore, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while adding that 2,427 deaths were reported in the country during the same period.

India's active COVID-19 tally has also dropped to 14.01 lakh as 1.74 lakh patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's recoveries to 2.71 crore, it said. As per the Health Ministry data, India's death toll stands at 3.49 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.21 per cent, the lowest in the world. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.

Following is India's COVID-19 tally:

* Total cases: 2,89,09,975

* Total discharges: 2,71,59,180

* Death toll: 3,49,186

* Active cases: 14,01,609

* Total vaccination: 23,27,86,482

Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities in India, reported just 381 new cases and 34 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent. On the other hand, Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India, reported 12,557 new cases and 233 fatalities that pushed its caseload and toll to 58.31 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. Maharashtra is now the only state in India where 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have lost their lives.

Similarly, West Bengal recorded 7,002 new COVID-19 cases and 107 fresh fatalities and Tamil Nadu reported 20,421 infections and 434 deaths. Haryana recorded 654 fresh cases and 48 fatalities, Uttar Pradesh reported 1,165 infections and 101 deaths while Madhya Pradesh saw a spike of 735 positives and 42 fatalities.

With the consistent decline in daily cases, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have begun the process of unlocking the lockdowns and curfews that were imposed earlier to check the surge of the virus.

However, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Kerala, Goa and Karnataka are few states where restrictions have been extended again for another week as authorities fear that COVID-19 cases might rise again if proper norms are not followed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma