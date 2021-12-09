New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Singapore has been removed from the list of 'at risk' countries from where travellers are required to follow additional measures on arriving in India, including post-arrival testing, news agency ANI reported. Now, travellers from Singapore to India will not have to undergo additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules as the Central government has updated the list of 'at risk' countries.

"Singapore removed from the list of 'at risk' countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. 12 countries including South Africa, Botswana, and China are on the list," news agency ANI tweeted.

Currently, there are 12 countries on the list including South Africa, Botswana, and China. Countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel are also included in the list.

As per the travel guidelines issued by the Central government amid the spread of the Omicron variant, passengers arriving in India from the 'at risk' countries have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test. They cannot leave the airport or take a connecting flight without obtaining a negative result. Also, international travellers from these countries arriving in India have to undergo additional quarantine measures.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha