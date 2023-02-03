India Remains 'Well-Regulated' Market: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Amid Adani Stock Row

NIRMALA Sitharaman, the finance minister, said on Friday that the country's markets are well regulated and that she does not expect the controversy surrounding tycoon Gautam Adani's business empire to affect investor confidence.

"India remains a well-governed, well-regulated financial market. Our regulators are very stringent about certain governance practices. So many lessons have been learnt over the decades," she said in an interview with CNN News 18.

Following the Hindenburg Research report that alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, the stocks of the Adani group's listed unit have collapsed by more than $120 billion, which is about half of the group's value.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cements have been put under additional short-term surveillance by both BSE and NSE.

The report accused Adani of artificially boosting its share prices and called it a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" and "the largest con in corporate history".

Reverting back to the allegations, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".

The finance minister also told News 18 that India remained an absolutely "well-governed" country and a "well-regulated financial market".

"One instance, however much talked about globally, I would think is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets have been governed," Sitharaman said.

"Both SBI and LIC have issued detailed statements on Adani. They are not over exposed. They have very clearly said that their exposure well within the permitted limits and sitting on profits," Sitharaman said during the interview.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Thursday has alshed out at the Centre has demanded an investigation following a report of the alleged corruption by the Adani Enterprises. The AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the stock crash "Maha ghotala ( big scam) in Amrit Kaal".