New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday denied the claims by the visiting Iranian Minister that he raised the issue of derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad in his meeting with the Indian dignitaries including EAM S Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

"My understanding is that this issue was not raised during that conversation", MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said when asked if the issue of controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad came up during EAM S Jaishankar-Iran Foreign Minister's meet.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, earlier in the day, claimed that Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval has assured strict action against those responsible for insulting Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials' respect for the Prophet Muhammad, saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson."

Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue.



Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements.



🇮🇷🇮🇳 determined to bring relations to new heights. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) June 8, 2022

Reiterating India's stance, the MEA spokesperson further said that the remarks by 'fringe elements' do not represent the views of the government.

"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government," Bagchi said, adding, "This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this".

The statement by Iran comes as its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is currently visiting India, his first trip to the country after assuming office in August 2021.

According to the Ministry, the Minister, during his meetings with top Indian officials, "reiterated the point that India's Muslim community has played a major share in the progress and development of India and this valuable characteristic of the Muslim community is a result of the efforts and presence of Muslim scholars".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by India's government, nation and Muslim community. The relations between India and Iran are strong and expanding, and in this regard, the presence of India's scholars and Muslims is a firm pillar of these relations," Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying.

While condemning the remarks, he said that 'India has been a land of compassion and tolerance and is always a refuge and a front for different viewpoints". "Therefore, such raucous clamour neither suits India nor is rooted in India, and surely followers of all religions in the Indian territory oppose such comments," the minister said a quoted by Iran's foreign ministry.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan