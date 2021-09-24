New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday rejected China's Foreign Affairs Ministry blame on India for violating all border-related agreements and seizing Chinese territory which lead to Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 during which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and at least 4 Chinese soldiers were killed.

Rejecting the allegations, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent. He said that it was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements.

"We reject such statements. Our position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent. It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity. This has also impacted the bilateral relations", MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also reiterated that India expected the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while abiding by all agreements and treaties.

"As emphasized by EAM in his meeting with Chinese FM earlier this month, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols", he added.

MEA's harsh response came after China on Friday blamed India for the Galwan Valley clash in June last year saying New Delhi had violated all border-related agreements and encroached on Chinese territory.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “All the agreements and treaties between China and India on upholding the peace and stability in the area of the LAC have played an important role in upholding stability in the border areas.”

“In the last year, Galwan Valley incident took place because India violated all the signed agreements and treaties and encroached upon Chinese territory, illegally crossed the line (LAC). We hope India will abide by all the signed agreements and uphold peace stability in the border region with concrete actions,” Zhao Lijian said.

This is not the first China has accused India of the Galwan Valley clash. India had consistently rejected China’s allegations that Indian troops crossed over to the Chinese side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh, asserting that New Delhi has always taken a responsible approach towards border management and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

