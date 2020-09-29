The Ministry of External affairs has categorically rejected China's interpretation of Line of Actual Control in Ladakh stating that India never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 LAC.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External affairs has categorically rejected China's interpretation of Line of Actual Control in Ladakh stating that India has never accepted the so-called the notional Sino-India boundary proposed by Beijing in 1959.

“India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Control (LAC). This position has been consistent and well known, including to the Chinese side,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

New Delhi's reaction came after a report quoted a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement saying Beijing abides by the LAC proposed by premier Zhou Enlai to prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in a letter dated November 7, 1959

The Mea spokesperon cited several bilateral agreements where Chinese side has committed to reach a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC.

"Under their various bilateral agreements including 1993 Agreement on Maintenance of Peace & Tranquility along LAC, 1996 Agreement on Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in military field, 2005 Protocol on Implementation of CBMs 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters &Guiding Principles for settlement of the India-China Boundary Question, both India and China have committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC to reach a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC," Srivastava said.

He pointed out that the insistence of the Chinese side is in sharp contrast to the solemn commitments made by them in these agreements.

The Indian side, Srivastava said, has always respected and abided by the LAC. As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in the Parliament recently, "It is the Chinese side, which by its attempts to transgress the LAC in various parts of the Western Sector, has tried to unilaterally alter the status quo."

The spokesperson said that in the last few months, the Chinese side has repeatedly affirmed that the current situation in the border areas should be resolved in accordance with the agreements signed between the two countries.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha