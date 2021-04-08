India Coronavirus News: This is the highest single-day spike India has ever recorded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. India had reported over 1.15 lakh cases of coronavirus yesterday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Showing continuous resurgence from the past few weeks, over 1.26 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported in India during the last 24 hours which took the total caseload in the country to near 1.30 crore. The death toll in the country also climbed up to nearly 1.67 lakh after 685 new fatalities were reported from the same span of time.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday morning, India recorded 1,26,789 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the coronavirus caseload in the country to 1,29,28,574, while 685 deaths during the day took the death toll to 1,66,862. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,18,51,393, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.29 per cent.

This is the highest single-day spike India has ever recorded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. This is also the third time when the country registered over 1 lakh cases in the last four days. India had reported over 1.15 lakh cases of coronavirus yesterday, while on Sunday, the country had reported over 1 lakh cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic last year.

Registering a steady increase for the 29th day in a row, the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh mark again with the count going up to 9,10,319, which is 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate has further dropped to 91.67 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The 685 new fatalities include 322 from Maharashtra, 62 from Punjab, 53 from Chhattisgarh, 40 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 from Karnataka, 22 from Gujarat, 20 from Delhi, 17 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from Kerala, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Rajasthan and 11 each from Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continued to report a record number of daily cases. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 31,73,261 while 322 fatalities pushed the toll to 56,652. Mumbai recorded 10,442 new cases and 24 deaths during the day, taking the overall caseload to 4,83,042 and the fatalities to 11,856.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 5,506 fresh COVID-19 cases, the sharpest daily spike this year, that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568 while 20 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,133. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has seen a rise of over 5,000 cases. The city had reported 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan