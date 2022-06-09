New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday recorded a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases and reported 7,240 new infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the country's active caseload has jumped to 32,498.

This is the highest spike in daily COVID-19 cases in nearly four months. On March 2, India had reported 7,554 COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra remained the biggest contributor to India's tally after it recorded 2,701 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone reported 1,765 cases, the city's highest one-day spike since January 26, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Amid a spike in cases, the Maharashtra government has urged people to follow appropriate COVID-19 guidelines and use face masks. "There has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts, leading to the hike in India’s active cases. Thus, we appeal to the public to wear masks in areas of surge," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope last week.

Kerala, meanwhile, also recorded a spike in cases, reporting 2,271 new cases in the last 24 hours. In the last one week, the southern state has recorded nearly 11,000 new cases, according to the state health department.

Besides, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, and Odisha recorded 564, 376, 195, 15, and 15 new COVID-19 cases, respectively, according to the respective state health departments.

Although India is witnessing a spike in daily cases, the death rate has remained less with the country reporting just 8 COVID-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's death toll stands at 5.24 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.21 per cent, the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, more than 4.26 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 98.71 per cent, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma