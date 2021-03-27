Coronavirus India News: This is the highest single-day toll India has recorded since October 16 last year when the country had reported over 63,000 cases in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the resurgence, India, during the last 24 hours, reported over 62,000 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day toll in nearly the last 6 months. With the latest spike in cases, the overall cases in India rose up to 1.19 crore, while the death toll also crossed the 1.61-lakh mark after 291 deaths in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, the coronavirus cases in the country reached 1,19,08,910 after 62,252 new cases of COVID-19, while the death toll rose to 1,61,240.

This is the highest single-day toll India has recorded since October 16 last year when the country had reported over 63,000 cases in a day. The number of deaths is also the highest since December 30 last year, when 299 deaths were reported in a day.

Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 per cent, the health ministry's data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,95,023, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.35 per cent.

A total of 1,61,240 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,907 from Maharashtra, 12,650 from Tamil Nadu, 12,484 from Karnataka, 10,987 from Delhi, 10,320 from West Bengal, 8,779 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,203 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,576 from Punjab.

The latest spike in cases came as Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi and Gujarat reported their highest single-day surge. Maharashtra, which is in the midst of the worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, reported another all-time high of 36,902 new cases on Friday, while Mumbai breached all previous records to registered 5,515 cases.

Punjab added 3,176 infections, going over the 3,000-mark for the first time. The state also reported 59 deaths, the second-highest in the country after Maharashtra, where the day’s toll was 112. Gujarat, with 2,190 fresh cases on Friday, logged its highest-ever count for the fifth straight day.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the second day on the trot on Friday. The 1,534 new infections pushed the tally to 6,54,276. This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus. The city had recorded 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

