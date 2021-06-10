The fresh spike in COVID cases took the overall caseload in the country to over 2.91 crores, while the death toll climbed up to near 3.60 lakh after 6,100 new deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a massive jump in the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19, India, during the last 24 hours recorded over 6,100 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll ever recorded in the country. However, the massive increase in daily deaths came as Bihar on Wednesday revised its COVID-19 death tally and increased the state's death toll to over 9,000 with the addition of more than 3,500 fatalities.

Besides, a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases was also witnessed in the country with 94,000 fresh infections. The fresh spike in COVID cases took the overall caseload in the country to over 2.91 crores, while the death toll climbed up to near 3.60 lakh after 6,100 new deaths.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 94,052 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours tracking the overall caseload in the country to 2,91,83,121. The death toll due to the deadly virus rose to 3,59,676 after a record 6,148 new fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan