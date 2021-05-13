India Coronavirus News: India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,37,03,665.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing a decline for two consecutive days, the active cases in the country again rose on Thursday as India reported over 3.62 lakh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country also jumped to nearly 2.60 lakh after over 4,100 fresh fatalities were reported from across the country in the same span of time.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll due to the deadly coronavirus rose up to 2,58,317 after 4,120 fatalities were registered in a day.

Meanwhile, after registering more discharges than new infections for two consecutive days, the number of discharged people, during the last 24 hours, stood 10,000 below than the new infections today. As per the health ministry, 3,52,181 people were discharged from hospitals across the country taking the total discharges to 1,97,34,823.

Similarly, the active cases in India, after declining for two consecutive days, rose again as the new infection reported during the last 24 hours topped the number of discharges. As per the data today, the total active cases in the country stood at 37,10,525, 15.65 per cent of the total infections. On Wednesday, the active cases in the country stood at 37,04,099, comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections.

The Health Ministry's data also stated that a total of 17,72,14,256 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 19,78,265 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an uptick from 40,956 a day ago, and 816 deaths. The caseload increased to 52,26,710, while death toll reached 78,007. On Tuesday Maharashtra had reported 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths and 71,966 recoveries.

The national capital reported 13,287 new coronavirus cases and 300 more fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate came down to 17 per cent, the lowest in nearly a month. As many as 14,071 people recover from the infection during the period. Now there are 82,725 active cases, down from 83,809 the previous day and 49,974 of them are in home isolation, it said.

Karnataka's death toll due to COVID-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191. The state has 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people today. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is the highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,99,805 infections and 8,964 deaths. There were 3,60,619 active cases.

