New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For a second straight day in a row, India on Sunday reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases - 2,593 in precise - that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 4,30,57,545 and 15,873 respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

India's death toll, the ministry said, has also increased to 5,22,193 after 44 new fatalities - 38 from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal - were reported during the same period.

It said India's daily positivity rate, weekly positivity rate, and case mortality rate stand at 0.59 per cent, 0.54 per cent, and 1.21 per cent respectively.

More than 187.67 crore vaccine doses have also been administered in India under nationwide vaccination drive that was launched on January 16, 2021, said the Health Ministry.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said.

PM Modi's key meeting with CMs on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conference. According to a report by news agency PTI, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter.

PM Modi has held several meetings with CMs since the beginning of the pademic. His recent meeting comes after a reesearcher at Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences warned that the country R-value - which indicates the spread of COVID-19 - has jumped over 1.

According to the researcher - Sitabhra Sinha - said India's R-value was 1.07 for the week between April 12-18. "The total cases in India are indeed increasing exponentially. Of course, this being a very large country, this national rise is primarily being driven by a few regions - one cluster in the north (Delhi, Haryana, UP) and the other in the south (Karnataka)," Sinha told news agency PTI.

"It is interesting that the major cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru also have R above 1, suggesting that urban areas may be showing an increasing number of cases even though at the level of the entire state such an increase may not yet be apparent," he noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma