New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the alarmin rise in daily COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 60,000 fresh infections taking the overall caseload to over 1.18 crore, while the death toll also reached closer to 1.61 lakh-mark after 257 new fatalities during the day.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Friday morning, India witnessed 59,118 fresh infections, which took the COVID-19 caseload to 1,18,46,652, while the death toll stood at 1,60,949. This is the highest single-day spike in new COVID-19 the country has witnessed since October last year. As many as 61,871 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 18.

Registering an increase for the 16th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,21,066 comprising 3.55 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent. The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,64,637, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

The latest rise in COVID-19 cases comes after around 6 states reported the biggest single-day spike since January or earlier. The states which recorded the highest one-day spike are Maharashtra (35,992), Punjab (2,661), Karnataka (2,523), Chhattisgarh (2,419), Kerala (1,989) and Delhi (1,515).

Maharashtra recorded 35,952 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Mumbai city also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day. It took the caseload in the state to 26,00,833, while with 111 fatalities reported on Thursday, the death toll reached 53,795.

The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days. Mumbai city reported 5,505 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,027 cases, its highest rise so far.

Delhi reported 1,515 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The city had recorded 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark. The active cases rose to 5,497 on Thursday from 4,890 a day ago. The positivity rate rose to 1.69 per cent from 1.52 per cent on Wednesday

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan