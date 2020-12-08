The new 24-hour case tally is a 21 per cent drop from Sunday's tally of 33,231 infections. This was the lowest number of new cases recorded in a single day since July 8.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what comes as further sigh of relief, India's COVID-19 count fell steeply on Monday with the 24-hour case tally dipping to a 152-day low and the death toll coming to the lowest in 158 days. According to a Times of India report, the country reported 26,208 cases and 358 in the last 24 hours.

The new 24-hour case tally is a 21 per cent drop from Sunday's tally of 33,231 infections. This was the lowest number of new cases recorded in a single day since July 8, when 25,641 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.

However, what should be noticed here is that count of fresh cases dips every Monday because of lower testing and staff shortages over the weekend. According to the covid19india.org website, just 8,01,081 tests were conducted across India on Sunday, the lowest since September 27.

Meanwhile, the death toll recorded in the same span of 24 hours came down to a record 358 - two less than Sunday's count. This is lowest number of fatalities recorded in a single day since July 2.

Falling in line with the national single-day COVID-19 tally, Delhi on Monday recorded 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three months, even as the positivity rate slipped to 3.15 per cent.

These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of 53,207 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Sixty-three fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,706.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted about the improved COVID-19 situation, "In a month, positivity declined to 3.15 per cent today from 15.26 per cent on November 7. During the same period, RT-PCR positivity reduced to 6.68 per cent from 30.20 per cent. Lowest positivity in the last 6 months. Steadily COVID cases and positivity are coming down. Hope this will continue. Please observe all precautions."

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,55,341 on Monday with the addition of 3,075 fresh infections. With 40 persons succumbing to the viral infection during the day, including 11 in Mumbai, the overall fatality count rose to 47,774.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,515 cases on Monday taking the state's caseload to 5,56,397, while the death toll rose to 7,944 following 20 more deaths.

