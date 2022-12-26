India Records Increasing Number Of Covid Infections Among Foreigners; Top Developments

FOLLOWING the global trend, COVID cases in India are also increasing at a faster pace. Earlier, the central government had asked states to hold mock drills at health centres to ensure smooth functioning if the country witnessed a sizeable surge in cases again.

Here's Everything You Need to Know:

1. In the latest development, two foreign returnees, including a British national, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kolkata airport on Monday, according to Hindustan Times sources.

2. The woman passenger with a British passport had arrived in Kolkata from Kuala Lumpur. And the other passenger, a male, came from Dubai.

3. According to news agency ANI, both samples have been sent for genome sequencing, quoting Kolkata airport sources.

4. Previously, four foreigners who travelled to India to hear Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama preach were tested for COVID-19.

5. The four foreign nationals were found to be COVID-positive during the random screening of the passengers at Gaya International Airport. According to the Central Government guidelines, two percent of international passengers arriving at Indian airports are to be tested.

6. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Monday made masks mandatory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, and colleges. "There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on," Health Minister of Karnataka K. Sudhakar said as quoted by news agency ANI.

7. The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of the COVID-19, with the new omicorn sub-variant being considered to be the reason behind the surge in the number of cases.

8. In his most recent Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow protocol and take the necessary precautions.

9. In China, the country may have reported 37 million coronavirus cases in a single day this week, making it the largest single-day spike ever, according to a report by Bloomberg.

10. The COVID infections in China are witnessing a record surge. Meanwhile, China's National Health Commission, which for the past three years or so has published the data, has refused to release any such data from now on.