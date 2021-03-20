India Coronavirus News: According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the worrying surge in coronavirus cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 41,000 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,15,55,284. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, 40,953 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in a day, which is the highest single-day toll in the last 5 months. On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll in the country also inches closer to 1.60 lakh and reached 1,59,558 after 188 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The country has been logging over 30,000 new cases from the last four consecutive days and over 20,000 cases from the past week.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new case.

Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,07,332, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the data by the Health Ministry, out of the 36 states in India, 30 states have registered an upward trend in daily cases during the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra recording over 25,000 new cases for the second consecutive day. Delhi also reported 716 cases, its highest daily high this year. It is also the first time that the national capital breached the 700-mark. On December 27, Delhi had recorded 757 cases.

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 2 4969 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1909 114 883890 131 7187 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16783 56 4 Assam 1641 4 215183 23 1100 5 Bihar 437 31 261362 58 1556 1 6 Chandigarh 1597 131 22060 82 360 1 7 Chhattisgarh 6753 728 311198 360 3929 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 38 8 3424 2 2 9 Delhi 3165 238 632230 474 10953 4 10 Goa 899 38 54657 60 815 2 11 Gujarat 6147 463 273280 948 4437 4 12 Haryana 4380 423 270670 448 3090 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1124 81 58249 98 1016 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1152 79 125118 72 1979 1 15 Jharkhand 653 29 119307 75 1095 1 16 Karnataka 12086 708 942178 869 12425 10 17 Kerala 25465 2 1070343 1965 4467 17 18 Ladakh 53 2 9698 3 130 19 Lakshadweep 157 16 489 19 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 6609 577 262587 556 3901 7 21 Maharashtra 178848 11211 2189965 14400 53208 70 22 Manipur 24 4 28929 5 373 23 Meghalaya 31 1 13829 4 148 24 Mizoram 14 1 4421 11 25 Nagaland 2 5 12132 5 91 26 Odisha 687 39 335994 71 1918 27 Puducherry 67 61 39521 674 28 Punjab 15459 1093 186187 1339 6242 38 29 Rajasthan 3121 98 318586 302 2796 2 30 Sikkim 49 1 6015 2 135 31 Tamil Nadu 6690 468 845178 610 12582 9 32 Telengana 2607 173 298451 189 1666 2 33 Tripura 25 4 33043 1 391 34 Uttarakhand 728 30 95796 69 1704 35 Uttar Pradesh 2470 253 595382 123 8757 4 36 West Bengal 3297 56 566228 290 10301 1 Total# 288394 17112 11107332 23653 159558 188





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan