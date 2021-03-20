New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the worrying surge in coronavirus cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 41,000 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,15,55,284. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, 40,953 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in a day, which is the highest single-day toll in the last 5 months. On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours. 

The death toll in the country also inches closer to 1.60 lakh and reached 1,59,558 after 188 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The country has been logging over 30,000 new cases from the last four consecutive days and over 20,000 cases from the past week.  

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new case. 

Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,07,332, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the data by the Health Ministry, out of the 36 states in India, 30 states have registered an upward trend in daily cases during the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra recording over 25,000 new cases for the second consecutive day. Delhi also reported 716 cases, its highest daily high this year. It is also the first time that the national capital breached the 700-mark. On December 27, Delhi had recorded 757 cases.

Check state-wise list here: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 4969   62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1909 114  883890 131  7187
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   16783   56  
4 Assam 1641 215183 23  1100  
5 Bihar 437 31  261362 58  1556
6 Chandigarh 1597 131  22060 82  360
7 Chhattisgarh 6753 728  311198 360  3929
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 38 3424 2  
9 Delhi 3165 238  632230 474  10953
10 Goa 899 38  54657 60  815
11 Gujarat 6147 463  273280 948  4437
12 Haryana 4380 423  270670 448  3090
13 Himachal Pradesh 1124 81  58249 98  1016
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1152 79  125118 72  1979
15 Jharkhand 653 29  119307 75  1095
16 Karnataka 12086 708  942178 869  12425 10 
17 Kerala 25465 1070343 1965  4467 17 
18 Ladakh 53 9698 130  
19 Lakshadweep 157 16  489 19  1  
20 Madhya Pradesh 6609 577  262587 556  3901
21 Maharashtra 178848 11211  2189965 14400  53208 70 
22 Manipur 24 28929 373  
23 Meghalaya 31 13829 148  
24 Mizoram 14 4421   11  
25 Nagaland 2 12132 91  
26 Odisha 687 39  335994 71  1918  
27 Puducherry 67 61  39521   674  
28 Punjab 15459 1093  186187 1339  6242 38 
29 Rajasthan 3121 98  318586 302  2796
30 Sikkim 49 6015 135  
31 Tamil Nadu 6690 468  845178 610  12582
32 Telengana 2607 173  298451 189  1666
33 Tripura 25 33043 391  
34 Uttarakhand 728 30  95796 69  1704  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2470 253  595382 123  8757
36 West Bengal 3297 56  566228 290  10301
Total# 288394 17112  11107332 23653  159558 188 


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan