India records highest single-day rise of 40,953 COVID cases in five months; active tally nears 2.90 lakh | check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the worrying surge in coronavirus cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 41,000 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,15,55,284. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, 40,953 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in a day, which is the highest single-day toll in the last 5 months. On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll in the country also inches closer to 1.60 lakh and reached 1,59,558 after 188 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The country has been logging over 30,000 new cases from the last four consecutive days and over 20,000 cases from the past week.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new case.
Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,07,332, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the data by the Health Ministry, out of the 36 states in India, 30 states have registered an upward trend in daily cases during the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra recording over 25,000 new cases for the second consecutive day. Delhi also reported 716 cases, its highest daily high this year. It is also the first time that the national capital breached the 700-mark. On December 27, Delhi had recorded 757 cases.
Check state-wise list here:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|2
|4969
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1909
|114
|883890
|131
|7187
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|16783
|56
|4
|Assam
|1641
|4
|215183
|23
|1100
|5
|Bihar
|437
|31
|261362
|58
|1556
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|1597
|131
|22060
|82
|360
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6753
|728
|311198
|360
|3929
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|38
|8
|3424
|2
|2
|9
|Delhi
|3165
|238
|632230
|474
|10953
|4
|10
|Goa
|899
|38
|54657
|60
|815
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|6147
|463
|273280
|948
|4437
|4
|12
|Haryana
|4380
|423
|270670
|448
|3090
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1124
|81
|58249
|98
|1016
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1152
|79
|125118
|72
|1979
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|653
|29
|119307
|75
|1095
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|12086
|708
|942178
|869
|12425
|10
|17
|Kerala
|25465
|2
|1070343
|1965
|4467
|17
|18
|Ladakh
|53
|2
|9698
|3
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|157
|16
|489
|19
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|6609
|577
|262587
|556
|3901
|7
|21
|Maharashtra
|178848
|11211
|2189965
|14400
|53208
|70
|22
|Manipur
|24
|4
|28929
|5
|373
|23
|Meghalaya
|31
|1
|13829
|4
|148
|24
|Mizoram
|14
|1
|4421
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|5
|12132
|5
|91
|26
|Odisha
|687
|39
|335994
|71
|1918
|27
|Puducherry
|67
|61
|39521
|674
|28
|Punjab
|15459
|1093
|186187
|1339
|6242
|38
|29
|Rajasthan
|3121
|98
|318586
|302
|2796
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|49
|1
|6015
|2
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6690
|468
|845178
|610
|12582
|9
|32
|Telengana
|2607
|173
|298451
|189
|1666
|2
|33
|Tripura
|25
|4
|33043
|1
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|728
|30
|95796
|69
|1704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2470
|253
|595382
|123
|8757
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|3297
|56
|566228
|290
|10301
|1
|Total#
|288394
|17112
|11107332
|23653
|159558
|188
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan
