New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India inoculated as many as 2,07,229 people with the coronavirus vaccine on the day of its rollout -- the highest initial day figure by far in the world, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that 447 cases of adverse events have been reported since yesterday.

A majority of these people were inoculated on Saturday itself, while only six states -- namely, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu -- carried out the inoculation drive today, Health Ministry's Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said in a press briefing, as reported by news agency PTI.

Of the 447 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) reported so far, only three required hospitalisation, while the rest developed minor symptoms like headache, nausea and fever. 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the second day in 553 sessions across six states, taking the tally to 2,24,301.

"Today, being Sunday, only six states conducted vaccination drive and in 553 sessions, a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated," Agnani said. "A total of 447 AEFI have been reported on January 16 and 17, out of which only three required hospitalisation. Most of the AEFI reported so far are minor like fever, headache, nausea."

The much-awaited vaccination drive was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. A sanitation worker, identified as Manish Kumar, was the first India to receive the vaccine at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The government had planned to vaccinate around 3 lakh healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day of the inoculation drive.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja