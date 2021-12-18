New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday logged 30 new Omicron cases to take the overall tally to 143 cases in India. The sharp surge was led by the discovery of new Omicron cases in Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. This remains the highest single-day increase in Omicron cases in India.

12 new Omicron cases in Telangana

The number of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 went up to 20 in Telangana as 12 more people were found positive for Omicron variant in their Genome sequencing results. The state health department’s bulletin said that of the 12 new cases, two came from ‘at risk’ nations while 10 came from other countries.

Maharashtra's Omicron tally now stands at 48

On Saturday, 8 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were confirmed in Maharashtra, taking the state’s tally of Omicron cases to 48. The health department said that four Omicron cases were reported from Mumbai, three from Satara and one case from Pune.

Karnataka and Kerala also confirmed six and four new cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19, taking the individual state tally of Omicron to 14 and 11 respectively. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has so far been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

The WHO said on Saturday that Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both.

In India, the first two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2, following which in past 16 days, the tally of Omicron cases has increased to 143 cases.

