New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In biggest-ever spike of daily COVID-19 infections, India, during the last 24 hours, registered over 2.34 lakh new cases taking the overall caseload in the country over 1.45 crore, while over 1,300 new fatalities in the same span of time took the death toll in the country to over 1.75 lakh.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, a total of 2,34,692 new COVID-19 infections were recorded from across the country in a day taking the total cases in the country to 1,45,26,609. The death also climbed up to 1,75,649 after 1,341 fresh deaths were recorded during the span of 24 hours.

This is the third straight day when the country reported over 2 lakh cases and over 1,000 deaths in 24-hour time span. On Friday, India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases and 1,185 daily new fatalities, while on Thursday, the country recorded 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases and 1,038 daily new fatalities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan