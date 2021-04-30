India records biggest-ever spike of over 3.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Creating another world record in daily COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 3.86 lakh new cases of coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.87 crore. The death toll also climbed up to over 2.08 lakh after nearly 3,500 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.
According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the country registered 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases which took the total case of coronavirus in the country to 1,87,62,976. The death toll due to the deadly virus has also reached 2,08,330 after 3,498 fatalities were reported from across the country.
While the death toll witnessed a dip as compared to yesterday's 3,645 deaths, the daily infections have recorded a spike of more than 7,000 cases. This is also the highest-ever one-day spike recorded in India or anywhere in the world. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.
The active caseload in the country also breached the 31-lakh mark today with the latest spike in cases. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.
The 3,498 new fatalities include 771 from Maharashtra, 395 from Delhi, 295 from Uttar Pradesh, 270 from Karnataka, 251 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Gujarat, 158 from Rajasthan, 145 from Jharkhand, 137 from Punjab and 107 from Tamil Nadu.
The surge of over 3.86 lakh cases came as several states recorded their biggest one-day spike in daily COVI-19 cases. The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 45,39,553 and the toll to 67,985. Also, 68,537 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,99,266. Maharashtra now has 6,70,301 active cases.
A record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases. A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 3,09,237.
Check state-wise tally here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|165
|22
|5643
|37
|67
|Andhra Pradesh
|114158
|6547
|962250
|8188
|7928
|57
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1112
|146
|17085
|47
|59
|1
|Assam
|24451
|1256
|224194
|1797
|1281
|26
|Bihar
|100822
|2074
|351162
|10926
|2480
|89
|Chandigarh
|6652
|346
|34806
|447
|465
|8
|Chhattisgarh
|117910
|936
|587484
|16489
|8312
|251
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2081
|102
|5249
|165
|4
|Delhi
|97977
|5447
|1008537
|29287
|15772
|395
|Goa
|20898
|2069
|65984
|914
|1146
|36
|Gujarat
|137794
|4603
|408368
|9544
|7010
|180
|Haryana
|93175
|4315
|376852
|9535
|4118
|97
|Himachal Pradesh
|17835
|1737
|77634
|1263
|1460
|40
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26144
|1831
|144154
|1617
|2253
|26
|Jharkhand
|55877
|1061
|169033
|4755
|2540
|145
|Karnataka
|349515
|20612
|1110025
|14142
|15306
|270
|Kerala
|284424
|17443
|1244301
|21116
|5259
|48
|Ladakh
|1597
|85
|12129
|192
|140
|1
|Lakshadweep
|1276
|109
|1382
|46
|4
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|92077
|696
|453331
|13363
|5519
|95
|Maharashtra
|672302
|3149
|3799266
|68537
|67985
|771
|Manipur
|1225
|5
|29690
|314
|400
|5
|Meghalaya
|1531
|56
|14917
|129
|169
|2
|Mizoram
|1123
|48
|4882
|90
|14
|1
|Nagaland
|1073
|120
|12577
|61
|100
|Odisha
|53084
|2307
|380400
|4679
|2029
|12
|Puducherry
|8989
|545
|47645
|565
|793
|12
|Punjab
|54954
|1528
|301047
|5059
|8909
|137
|Rajasthan
|169519
|6147
|407243
|10964
|4084
|158
|Sikkim
|1247
|141
|6354
|26
|146
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|112556
|2248
|1021575
|15542
|13933
|107
|Telangana
|77727
|1667
|355618
|5926
|2261
|53
|Tripura
|1161
|91
|33612
|50
|396
|Uttarakhand
|48319
|2936
|124046
|3230
|2502
|85
|Uttar Pradesh
|309237
|9196
|896477
|25613
|12238
|295
|West Bengal
|110241
|4429
|689466
|12885
|11248
|89
|Total#
|3170228
|85414
|15384418
|297540
|208330
|3498
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan