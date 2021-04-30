While the death toll witnessed a dip as compared to yesterday's 3,645 deaths, the daily infections have recorded a spike of more than 7,000 cases. This is also the highest-ever one-day spike recorded in India or anywhere in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Creating another world record in daily COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 3.86 lakh new cases of coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.87 crore. The death toll also climbed up to over 2.08 lakh after nearly 3,500 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the country registered 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases which took the total case of coronavirus in the country to 1,87,62,976. The death toll due to the deadly virus has also reached 2,08,330 after 3,498 fatalities were reported from across the country.

While the death toll witnessed a dip as compared to yesterday's 3,645 deaths, the daily infections have recorded a spike of more than 7,000 cases. This is also the highest-ever one-day spike recorded in India or anywhere in the world. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload in the country also breached the 31-lakh mark today with the latest spike in cases. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

The 3,498 new fatalities include 771 from Maharashtra, 395 from Delhi, 295 from Uttar Pradesh, 270 from Karnataka, 251 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Gujarat, 158 from Rajasthan, 145 from Jharkhand, 137 from Punjab and 107 from Tamil Nadu.

The surge of over 3.86 lakh cases came as several states recorded their biggest one-day spike in daily COVI-19 cases. The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 45,39,553 and the toll to 67,985. Also, 68,537 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,99,266. Maharashtra now has 6,70,301 active cases.

A record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases. A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 3,09,237.

Check state-wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 165 22 5643 37 67 Andhra Pradesh 114158 6547 962250 8188 7928 57 Arunachal Pradesh 1112 146 17085 47 59 1 Assam 24451 1256 224194 1797 1281 26 Bihar 100822 2074 351162 10926 2480 89 Chandigarh 6652 346 34806 447 465 8 Chhattisgarh 117910 936 587484 16489 8312 251 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2081 102 5249 165 4 Delhi 97977 5447 1008537 29287 15772 395 Goa 20898 2069 65984 914 1146 36 Gujarat 137794 4603 408368 9544 7010 180 Haryana 93175 4315 376852 9535 4118 97 Himachal Pradesh 17835 1737 77634 1263 1460 40 Jammu and Kashmir 26144 1831 144154 1617 2253 26 Jharkhand 55877 1061 169033 4755 2540 145 Karnataka 349515 20612 1110025 14142 15306 270 Kerala 284424 17443 1244301 21116 5259 48 Ladakh 1597 85 12129 192 140 1 Lakshadweep 1276 109 1382 46 4 3 Madhya Pradesh 92077 696 453331 13363 5519 95 Maharashtra 672302 3149 3799266 68537 67985 771 Manipur 1225 5 29690 314 400 5 Meghalaya 1531 56 14917 129 169 2 Mizoram 1123 48 4882 90 14 1 Nagaland 1073 120 12577 61 100 Odisha 53084 2307 380400 4679 2029 12 Puducherry 8989 545 47645 565 793 12 Punjab 54954 1528 301047 5059 8909 137 Rajasthan 169519 6147 407243 10964 4084 158 Sikkim 1247 141 6354 26 146 3 Tamil Nadu 112556 2248 1021575 15542 13933 107 Telangana 77727 1667 355618 5926 2261 53 Tripura 1161 91 33612 50 396 Uttarakhand 48319 2936 124046 3230 2502 85 Uttar Pradesh 309237 9196 896477 25613 12238 295 West Bengal 110241 4429 689466 12885 11248 89 Total# 3170228 85414 15384418 297540 208330 3498





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan