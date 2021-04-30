New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Creating another world record in daily COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 3.86 lakh new cases of coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.87 crore. The death toll also climbed up to over 2.08 lakh after nearly 3,500 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time. 

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the country registered 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases which took the total case of coronavirus in the country to 1,87,62,976. The death toll due to the deadly virus has also reached 2,08,330 after 3,498 fatalities were reported from across the country. 

While the death toll witnessed a dip as compared to yesterday's 3,645 deaths, the daily infections have recorded a spike of more than 7,000 cases. This is also the highest-ever one-day spike recorded in India or anywhere in the world. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.   

The active caseload in the country also breached the 31-lakh mark today with the latest spike in cases. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.  

The 3,498 new fatalities include 771 from Maharashtra, 395 from Delhi, 295 from Uttar Pradesh, 270 from Karnataka, 251 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Gujarat, 158 from Rajasthan, 145 from Jharkhand, 137 from Punjab and 107 from Tamil Nadu.

The surge of over 3.86 lakh cases came as several states recorded their biggest one-day spike in daily COVI-19 cases. The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 45,39,553 and the toll to 67,985. Also, 68,537 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,99,266. Maharashtra now has 6,70,301 active cases.

A record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases. A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 3,09,237.

Check state-wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 165 22  5643 37  67  
Andhra Pradesh 114158 6547  962250 8188  7928 57 
Arunachal Pradesh 1112 146  17085 47  59
Assam 24451 1256  224194 1797  1281 26 
Bihar 100822 2074  351162 10926  2480 89 
Chandigarh 6652 346  34806 447  465
Chhattisgarh 117910 936  587484 16489  8312 251 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2081 102  5249 165  4  
Delhi 97977 5447  1008537 29287  15772 395 
Goa 20898 2069  65984 914  1146 36 
Gujarat 137794 4603  408368 9544  7010 180 
Haryana 93175 4315  376852 9535  4118 97 
Himachal Pradesh 17835 1737  77634 1263  1460 40 
Jammu and Kashmir 26144 1831  144154 1617  2253 26 
Jharkhand 55877 1061  169033 4755  2540 145 
Karnataka 349515 20612  1110025 14142  15306 270 
Kerala 284424 17443  1244301 21116  5259 48 
Ladakh 1597 85  12129 192  140
Lakshadweep 1276 109  1382 46  4
Madhya Pradesh 92077 696  453331 13363  5519 95 
Maharashtra 672302 3149  3799266 68537  67985 771 
Manipur 1225 29690 314  400
Meghalaya 1531 56  14917 129  169
Mizoram 1123 48  4882 90  14
Nagaland 1073 120  12577 61  100  
Odisha 53084 2307  380400 4679  2029 12 
Puducherry 8989 545  47645 565  793 12 
Punjab 54954 1528  301047 5059  8909 137 
Rajasthan 169519 6147  407243 10964  4084 158 
Sikkim 1247 141  6354 26  146
Tamil Nadu 112556 2248  1021575 15542  13933 107 
Telangana 77727 1667  355618 5926  2261 53 
Tripura 1161 91  33612 50  396  
Uttarakhand 48319 2936  124046 3230  2502 85 
Uttar Pradesh 309237 9196  896477 25613  12238 295 
West Bengal 110241 4429  689466 12885  11248 89 
Total# 3170228 85414  15384418 297540  208330 3498 


