Amid the alarming spike in COVID cases, the Centre has asked states and UTs to ramp up the vaccination process, increase testing and monitor the new variants of the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported 16,738 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since November, taking the total caseload to 1,10,46,914, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In its daily updates, the Health Ministry said that 138 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,56,705 (fatality rate of 1.41 per cent).

Similarly, the recovery rate improved to 97.20 per cent as 11,799 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,07,38,501, the Health Ministry said.

Over the last few days, COVID-19 cases in India have been rising at an alarming rate, particularly in five states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- forcing the authorities to reimpose travel curbs and impose fine on those flouting COVID-19 norms.

Amid the alarming spike in COVID cases, the Union Health Ministry has asked states and union territories (UTs) to ramp up the vaccination process, increase testing and monitor the new variants of the deadly pathogen.

The central government has also informed that the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, where people above 60 and those with comorbidities, will begin from March 1.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"Whoever goes to the government centre will be administered vaccine free of cost. Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states," he added.

As India begins to launch the second phase of inoculation drive, here's a state-wise report on coronavirus cases and what restrictions states have reimposed amid a rise in the number of infection:

Maharashtra:

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported over 8,000 coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike after a gap of over four months. As per the state health department, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest 2,018 new cases among divisional circles in the state on Wednesday while Nashik, Pune, Akola and Nagpur divisional circles reported over 1,000 new cases each during the day.

Amid this, the state government has warned of a lockdown and reimposed restrictions, including night curbs and restricted lockdown, in several parts of the state.

In Amravati, a seven-day lockdown is in place while educational institutions have been closed in several parts of the state, including Jalna. The state government has also decided to seal a building in Mumbai and Pune if five or more COVID-19 patients are found inside it.

"300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people travelling in local trains without a face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai," said BMC Commissioner IS Chahal.

Kerala:

Kerala has also emerged as COVID-19 hotspot India. On Wednesday, it reported over 4,100 new cases and 17 deaths. In a statement, the state health department has said that the positivity rate in Kerala stands at 5.82 per cent while 9.87 lakh have recovered from the infection.

The state health department also said that three people, who returned from the UK, tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus-affected UK returnees to 91. "The sources of infection of 262 are yet to be traced while 23 health workers are also among the infected," it said.

Amid this, the state government has said that people with "urgency" will only be allowed to travel in the state after 10 pm. It, however, has denied reimposing a lockdown in the state.

Punjab:

Punjab has also witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, 566 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of cases in Punjab to 1,79,819 while the death toll climbed to 5,786 with eight more fatalities.

As many as 248 more coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,70,435, the state health department said.

Madhya Pradesh:

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are also rising in Madhya Pradesh at an alarming rate. The state reported 344 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 2,60,313, while the death toll stands at 3,857 and the number of recovered people is at 2,54,186.

Amid this, the state government has ruled out a fresh lockdown but urged labourers to avoid going out of the state in search of work because of the rising coronavirus cases in parts of the country.

"(A fresh) lockdown will not be imposed so that economic activities do not get adversely affected in the state," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

However, the Chief Minister has issued several directives to the authorities and has asked them to ensure temperature-based screening of people coming from Maharashtra.

Delhi:

Though COVID-19 cases are under control in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government will likely ask travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the city-state.

On Wednesday, the city-state recorded 200 new coronavirus cases as the positivity rate rose to 0.36 per cent. The state health department also said that the total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 34,634 RT-PCR tests and 21,534 rapid antigen tests.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma