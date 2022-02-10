New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday witnessed a 6 per cent drop in Covid-19 cases with 67,084 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours. With this the overall caseload in the country has reached to 4,24,78,060, as per the data released b the Union health ministry.

Further, the country recorded 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours which pushed the nationwide toll to 5,06,520. The total number of recoveries made during the given time period was 1,67,882.

Meanwhile, the active cases tally in the last 24 hours stood at 7,90,789 which is 1.86 per cent of the total infection. The

daily positivity rate in the country also dropped and now stands at 4.44 per cent.

The total vaccination count in India has reached 1,71,28,19,947.

As per health ministry data, the top five states which registered the maximum Covid-19 cases in India are Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

Kerala recorded 23,253 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 7,142 cases, Karnataka with 5,339 cases, Tamil Nadu with 3,971 cases and Rajasthan with 3,728 cases.

The ministry also added that as many as 64.75 per cent of the new cases were reported from these five states. Kerala alone is responsible for 34.66 per cent of the new cases.

India on Wednesday registered 71,365 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours which was 5.6 per cent higher than the previous day. The same five states contributed the maximum number of cases.

Amid the declining trend in the COVID-19 cases, several states have eased restrictions to give relaxation to the people. Schools and colleges are also being opened with strict adherence to COVID protocols. Delhi University will reopen for students from February 17 while schools in the Capital have already started functioning for some classes.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha