New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the alarming rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 53,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall case tally to 1,17,87,534. The death toll also rose to 1,60,692 after 251 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The country reported 53,476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day toll the country has reported since October last year. As many as 54,366 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 23.

The death toll also breached the 200-mark for the second consecutive day this year. The country had witnessed 275 death on Tuesday and now 248 more fatalities were added to the death count. On October 23, when the new cases were just 1,000 more than today's count, around 665 people succumbed to the deadly virus in a day.

Meanwhile, the country is also witnessing a sharp rise in active COVID-19 cases with the tally reaching near 4 lakh-mark. The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent.

The active cases have witnessed an alarming rise during the past week with the number rising by over 1 lakh in the last six days. On March 19, the active cases in the country were at 2,71,282.

The latest spike in the daily COVID-19 cases was led by Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the country. Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours, recorded 31,855 fresh COVID-19 infections and 95 deaths. This is the highest single-day spike recorded by the state ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Active cases in Maharashtra are inching closer to the 2.5-lakh mark and stood at 2,47,299. The daily death toll in Maharashtra was lower at 95 against 134 fatalities on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also reported its biggest-ever single-day spike of 5,185 new COVID-19 cases. The city also reported six deaths linked to the virus in the same period. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 3,512 new cases as the state had recorded 28,699 cases and 132 deaths. On Sunday, it had logged in 3,775 infections. Nagpur district also reported its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year as it saw 3,717 new coronavirus cases.

Apart from Maharashtra, 19 states and Union territories logged their highest number of cases since January or earlier. Here's the list of states which recorded their highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka (2,298 cases, highest since November 11)

Andhra Pradesh (585, highest since December 9)

Tamil Nadu (1,636, highest since November 22)

Delhi (1,254, highest since December 18)

UP (737, highest since January 8)

Bengal (462, highest since January 17)

Odisha (170, highest since January 17)

Rajasthan (669, highest since December 31)

Chhattisgarh (2,106, highest since November 21)

Telangana (431, highest since January 1)

Haryana (981, highest since December 14)

Bihar (170, highest since January 20)

MP (1,712, highest since November 25)

J&K (195, highest since January 2)

Jharkhand (194, highest since January 9)

Uttarakhand (200, highest since January 16)

Himachal (266, highest since December 25)

Puducherry (125, highest since November 6)

Chandigarh (249, highest since September 20)

