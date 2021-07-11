New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported another decline in daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported just 41,506 new positives in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 895 deaths were recorded during the same period.

It said that India's total caseload now stands at 3.78 crore, out of which 4.54 lakh are active cases. On the other hand, the death toll has jumped to 4.08 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.32 per cent. The Health Ministry also said that 2.99 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.20 per cent, the highest in the world.

The Health Ministry also said that 37.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. "More than 38.60 crore (38,60,51,110) vaccine doses provided to states and UTs so far and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. More than 1.44 crore (1,44,03,485) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it said.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7352 129
Andhra Pradesh 29262 1877930 12986
Arunachal Pradesh 3741 35634 188
Assam 22549 504723 4812
Bihar 866 712663 9618
Chandigarh 100 60914 809
Chhattisgarh 4862 979448 13475
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 10555 4
Delhi 792 1409226 25012
Goa 1960 163530 3095
Gujarat 1151 812976 10073
Haryana 973 758728 9542
Himachal Pradesh 1335 198738 3490
Jammu and Kashmir 3128 310985 4356
Jharkhand 423 340737 5119
Karnataka 37164 2796377 35779
Kerala 115706 2922921 14489
Ladakh 115 19865 206
Lakshadweep 211 9751 49
Madhya Pradesh 392 780735 9025
Maharashtra 117270 5906466 125528
Manipur 6908 68654 1258
Meghalaya 4363 48886 906
Mizoram 4501 19387 105
Nagaland 973 24418 507
Odisha 23297 909639 4534
Puducherry 1573 115489 1769
Punjab 1674 579618 16177
Rajasthan 750 943379 8945
Sikkim 2244 19606 313
Tamil Nadu 32767 2449873 33371
Telangana 10724 616769 3725
Tripura 4231 65536 712
Uttarakhand 1165 332634 7338
Uttar Pradesh 1608 1682924 22693
West Bengal 15304 1477998 17903
Total 454118 29975064 408040

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

WATCH: India records 41,506 new cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma