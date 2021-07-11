India Coronavirus News: The Health Ministry also said that 2.99 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.20 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported another decline in daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported just 41,506 new positives in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 895 deaths were recorded during the same period.

It said that India's total caseload now stands at 3.78 crore, out of which 4.54 lakh are active cases. On the other hand, the death toll has jumped to 4.08 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.32 per cent. The Health Ministry also said that 2.99 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.20 per cent, the highest in the world.

The Health Ministry also said that 37.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. "More than 38.60 crore (38,60,51,110) vaccine doses provided to states and UTs so far and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. More than 1.44 crore (1,44,03,485) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it said.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7352 129 Andhra Pradesh 29262 1877930 12986 Arunachal Pradesh 3741 35634 188 Assam 22549 504723 4812 Bihar 866 712663 9618 Chandigarh 100 60914 809 Chhattisgarh 4862 979448 13475 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 10555 4 Delhi 792 1409226 25012 Goa 1960 163530 3095 Gujarat 1151 812976 10073 Haryana 973 758728 9542 Himachal Pradesh 1335 198738 3490 Jammu and Kashmir 3128 310985 4356 Jharkhand 423 340737 5119 Karnataka 37164 2796377 35779 Kerala 115706 2922921 14489 Ladakh 115 19865 206 Lakshadweep 211 9751 49 Madhya Pradesh 392 780735 9025 Maharashtra 117270 5906466 125528 Manipur 6908 68654 1258 Meghalaya 4363 48886 906 Mizoram 4501 19387 105 Nagaland 973 24418 507 Odisha 23297 909639 4534 Puducherry 1573 115489 1769 Punjab 1674 579618 16177 Rajasthan 750 943379 8945 Sikkim 2244 19606 313 Tamil Nadu 32767 2449873 33371 Telangana 10724 616769 3725 Tripura 4231 65536 712 Uttarakhand 1165 332634 7338 Uttar Pradesh 1608 1682924 22693 West Bengal 15304 1477998 17903 Total 454118 29975064 408040

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

