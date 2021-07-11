India records 41,506 new cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours; recovery rate jumps to 97.20%
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported another decline in daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported just 41,506 new positives in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 895 deaths were recorded during the same period.
It said that India's total caseload now stands at 3.78 crore, out of which 4.54 lakh are active cases. On the other hand, the death toll has jumped to 4.08 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.32 per cent. The Health Ministry also said that 2.99 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.20 per cent, the highest in the world.
The Health Ministry also said that 37.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. "More than 38.60 crore (38,60,51,110) vaccine doses provided to states and UTs so far and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. More than 1.44 crore (1,44,03,485) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it said.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|7352
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|29262
|1877930
|12986
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3741
|35634
|188
|Assam
|22549
|504723
|4812
|Bihar
|866
|712663
|9618
|Chandigarh
|100
|60914
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|4862
|979448
|13475
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|25
|10555
|4
|Delhi
|792
|1409226
|25012
|Goa
|1960
|163530
|3095
|Gujarat
|1151
|812976
|10073
|Haryana
|973
|758728
|9542
|Himachal Pradesh
|1335
|198738
|3490
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3128
|310985
|4356
|Jharkhand
|423
|340737
|5119
|Karnataka
|37164
|2796377
|35779
|Kerala
|115706
|2922921
|14489
|Ladakh
|115
|19865
|206
|Lakshadweep
|211
|9751
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|392
|780735
|9025
|Maharashtra
|117270
|5906466
|125528
|Manipur
|6908
|68654
|1258
|Meghalaya
|4363
|48886
|906
|Mizoram
|4501
|19387
|105
|Nagaland
|973
|24418
|507
|Odisha
|23297
|909639
|4534
|Puducherry
|1573
|115489
|1769
|Punjab
|1674
|579618
|16177
|Rajasthan
|750
|943379
|8945
|Sikkim
|2244
|19606
|313
|Tamil Nadu
|32767
|2449873
|33371
|Telangana
|10724
|616769
|3725
|Tripura
|4231
|65536
|712
|Uttarakhand
|1165
|332634
|7338
|Uttar Pradesh
|1608
|1682924
|22693
|West Bengal
|15304
|1477998
|17903
|Total
|454118
|29975064
|408040
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
