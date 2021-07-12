India COVID-19 Tally: The Health Ministry said that the country's recovery rate has improved to 97.22 per cent as over 3 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases as the country's active caseload dropped to 4.50 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest single-day spike the country has reported in nearly four months. India had reported nearly 39,700 COVID-19 cases on March 18 this year.

Though India's total caseload has climbed to 3.08 crore, the Health Ministry said that the country's recovery rate has improved to 97.22 per cent -- the highest in the world -- as over 3 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

On the other hand, 724 deaths were reported in India during the same time span, taking the country's toll to 4.08 lakh with a mortality rate of 1.32 per cent, said the Health Ministry.

Following is brief report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

* Total cases: 3,08,74,376

* Total recoveries: 3,00,14,713

* Active cases: 4,50,899

* Death toll: 4,08,764

* Total vaccinated: 37,73,52,501

Though cases have been declining in India, the central government has expressed concerns over the mass gatherings at tourist destinations, fearing it might trigger a third wave in the country.

The Centre has also expressed concerns over the recent spike in Kerala and Maharashtra. Last week, the Centre, while reviewing the situation in the country, had also asked states and UTs to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed strictly.

"It was observed that the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in the different States/UTs in the country, and that while the overall case positivity rate may be declining, the case positivity rate in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is over 10%, which is a cause for concern," the Centre said in a release.

"States were also asked to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, as has been laid out in MHA order dated 29thJune, 2021. Adequate health infrastructure preparedness (especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas) was also advised, with a view to tackle any potential future surge in cases," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma